Helen Mirren’s go-to beauty secret for ageless skin, hair and nails is on sale for $10

If you’ve been in the market for an affordable, multitasking beauty product, you’re in luck! The much-maligned castor oil is a surprising celeb-loved skincare staple that's used to promote eyebrow, lash and hair growth, to moisturize skin, and to help reduce the appearance of blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles. Helen Mirren shared on her Instagram that she uses it "not for its laxative properties, but for hair, skin, nails." The queen has spoken.

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil $10 $15 Save $5 Castor oil is loved by celebrities and shoppers alike. The glass dropper, lash brush and brow comb make application a breeze! $10 at Amazon

While there are a ton of different castor oils on the market, more than ,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this option by Kate Blanc, and it can be yours for just $10. The top-rated beauty product is all-natural, cold-pressed and certified organic.

Plus, it comes in a pretty amber glass bottle and includes a glass dropper to help you efficiently apply the product. Even better, it also comes with a brow wand and lash brush to help you apply the oil to your lash line and brows with ease.

Over 54,000 Amazon shoppers are huge fans of this Kate Blanc castor oil. (Photo: Amazon)

Helen Mirren isn't the only one using castor oil to improve their hair and skin. Thousands of shoppers say the castor oil is amazing for softening their skin and minimizing the look of wrinkles. “I’m very pleased and surprised that I can see an improvement in my wrinkles this quickly,” wrote one. “I do use it morning and night. I have some very deep wrinkles and it’s amazing to see such a difference.”

Other users swear by it for growing hair, eyelashes and eyebrows. In fact, hundreds of shoppers have uploaded before-and-after photos tracing their growth. “No fancy long review needed; just buy it,” urged one. “It makes my hair grow like crazy, my lashes and brows look phenomenal, it is thick but easy to wash out, keeps hair hydrated and the stopper makes it easy to apply.”

“WOW! I knew castor oil had a good reputation for growing hair but this product exceeded my expectations,” raved another. “I've been using this on my lashes for less than one week and my lashes and eyebrows have noticeably lengthened and gotten thicker! My eyebrows are regrowing hair in sparse areas!”

Ready to try it for yourself? We are!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

