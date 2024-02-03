Who is Heidi Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz?

On many occasions, Heidi Klum has called husband Tom Kaulitz the love of her life.

The pair swapped vows in 2019, making him husband No. 3 for the supermodel-turned-reality TV entertainer.

And it seems Klum — who was previously married to stylist Ric Pipino (from 1997 to 2002) and to soulful singer-songwriter Seal (from 2005 to 2014) — believes the third time’s a charm. She’s repeatedly dubbed Kaulitz the “love of my life” on Instagram. The many kiss-filled photos and video clips of herself alongside her bearded spouse appear to prove that the sentiment is mutual.

He’s her frequent red-carpet date. He’s her “beautiful and cute” partner. He’s even a perfectly coordinated plus-one at her annual Halloween bash. But there’s so much more to know about him.

Who is Tom Kaulitz?

Long before he met Klum, Kaulitz gained his own fame as a musician.

The guitarist and songwriter is a founding member of Tokio Hotel, a rock and synthpop act popular throughout Europe. The band, with seven studio albums to their name, also boasts another member who shares the last name Kaulitz. And that’s no coincidence.

Kaulitz’s identical twin brother, Bill, is the lead singer. The siblings also co-host a podcast called Kaulitz Hills, and are "double chair" coaches on "The Voice Germany."

How old is Tom Kaulitz?

Kaulitz was born Sept. 1, 1989, making him 16 years Klum’s junior.

Back in 2018, before the pair wed, Klum addressed their age difference in an interview with InStyle.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she told the magazine. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face, and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

How did Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum meet?

When Klum sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss her relationship with Kaulitz in 2018, she explained that she and the rocker met at a mutual friend’s birthday party, and she fell for him instantly.

“It was to the point, so bad, that I couldn’t even look at him,” Klum recalled. “You know when you’re immediately attracted to someone that you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t look at him!’ So, I had to sit next to him, instead of across, because then I would've had to look at him the whole time.”

They're both from Germany

Like Klum, Kaulitz is German. It’s a detail that Klum believes created a special bond between them.

In that same chat with DeGeneres, she noted, “Maybe that was always the link that was missing. I needed a German. Yeah, we have the same roots and the same upbringing, the same understanding.”

When did Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum get married?

In December of 2018, Kaulitz, who was previously married to model Ria Sommerfeld, popped the question to Klum — and, as a post she shared on Instagram noted, “I SAID YES.”

The couple traveled to Capri, Italy, with friends and family and said their “I dos” aboard a yacht just eight months later.

Does Tom Kaulitz have any children?

While Kaulitz has no children of his own, he’s now stepfather to the four children Klum shares with ex-husband Seal — sons Henry and Johan and daughters Lou and Leni. Leni’s biological father is Klum’s ex-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore, however she was later adopted by Seal.

Tom Kaulitz loves Halloween as much as Heidi Klum

Klum, known for her over-the-top, hyper-detailed, jaw-dropping costumes, has long been considered the undisputed Queen of Halloween, and now she has her holiday king.

But Kaulitz’s royal title doesn’t only come from marrying the woman who has dressed as everything from a senior to Jessica Rabbit to whatever this was.

The musician really gets into the spirit of Halloween and couples costumes. In 2018, he was Shrek to her Fiona. In 2022, he was the one-eyed fisherman to her giant worm. And in 2023, Kaulitz was the egg to her peacock. Together, they’re always the perfect pair.

