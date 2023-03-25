If winter weather left your scalp dry and in need of a little TLC, you may want to head over to Amazon and pick up this top-selling scalp massager. So far, more than 102,000 people have given the Heeta Scalp Massager a five-star rating claiming it helps with everything from oil control to reducing dandruff. And right now it can be yours for just $8.

The device is made with soft silicone “bristles” attached to an ergonomically designed handle. It promises a deep clean while gently exfoliating your scalp without scratching it, and works on nearly all hair textures and lengths. The silicone brush is waterproof, so you can use it in the shower to massage in your shampoo or use it on dry hair to give yourself a soothing spa-like scalp treatment.

Along with being lightweight and affordable, the scalp massager fits in the palm of your hand making it portable and easy to travel with. It comes in nine different colors so it is easy to find an option you love, but customers love it for myriad of other reasons too. "Life-changing," says one. "Can't believe I ever lived without it."

Give your scalp some TLC. (Photo: Amazon)

Dandruff

"Bye-bye flakes," raved another shopper. "I LOVE this shampoo brush! My son had really bad flakes in his hair from dry scalp. It was really bad, poor thing. We tried all different kinds of shampoos and creams but nothing worked. I stumbled across this product and I thought why not give it a try. After one use, there was noticeably less flakes. After using it for a week, there were no more flakes."

Another said it "saved my scalp," before adding, "I bought this lil scrubber when I was really struggling with a dry/flaky/itchy scalp. My head always gets dry during the winter months and this has been my saving grace! I use it before I wash my hair and again in the shower and it’s completely gotten rid of my dandruff."

Hair loss

"Decreased my hair shedding," said one five-star reviewer. "This product is probably my favorite thing I've bought this year! I wash my hair every three days and give my scalp a good scrub in the shower with this. First, it feels amazing! Second, I've noticed a lot less hair loss in the shower over the past two months which was the reason I bought it. I've also had a significant decrease in dry scalp."

Oil control

"Oh my goodness…the oil has significantly reduced from my scalp! My hair suffered from an oily scalp in between wash days in the past. After incorporating this into my routine while shampooing, my life has been changed! I notice a huge difference in my hair and can go longer without having to constantly keep up with washing," raved another customer.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Waterpik Cordless Pearl Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $13 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray $9 $12 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Heathyoga Women's Yoga Pants $18 $25 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-fit Jogger Pants $17 $29 Save $12 See at Amazon

Tanming Womens Flannel Plaid Shacket $30 $43 Save $13 See at Amazon