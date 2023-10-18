What The Heck Is Summer Sausage, And Why Do Southerners Love To Gift It?

During the holiday season, you'll find it in many Southern stockings and gift baskets.

Getty Images/MSPhotographic

Each Christmas morning, my father’s stocking stands out from the rest, drooping as if weighed down by something stodgy—and it is. Without fail, he still acts surprised (and is genuinely elated) to find a great, big summer sausage buried in the bottom. It’s a tradition not unique amongst many Southern families. You know it’s the holidays when summer sausage abruptly appears on grocery store aisles and at local gift and meat stores. Despite existing year-round, it’s a holiday delicacy. But why?

Southerners have long been in favor of the entire category of dried and smoked meats, as shown in our robust barbecue culture. We’re also avid holiday food gifters to family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, and whoever else ends up on the long list of cheer-meistering. Perhaps that can explain our love for summer sausage, both consuming it at home before holiday meals and giving it to others alongside homemade pickles and cheese straws.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

When in doubt, a summer sausage is sure to spread joy in a Southern crowd, one link at a time, whether it’s inside a bountiful gift basket from Hickory Farms or a local meat purveyor—or merely slipped into a stocking.

What exactly is summer sausage?

Summer sausage is often made from beef (but sometimes also pork or venison) and select few other shelf-stable ingredients, such as curing salt, pepper, and mustard seed. Since it’s cured, dried, and often smoked, it does not need to be refrigerated, which stems from its centuries-old origins when refrigeration was not an option.

Over 150 years ago, German immigrants brought over recipes for summer sausage when moving to the United States, and summer sausage was one of the dishes native to the Texas-German communities in Texas Hill Country. In fact, you can still find summer sausage at Texan-German smokehouses, such as Kreuz Market in Lockhart and New Braunfels Smokehouse in New Braunfels.

How did summer sausage get its name?

Summer sausage was created as a way to preserve meat without refrigeration, and so it was one of the meats that could be eaten even in warm summertime months since it was slow to spoil and very shelf-stable. Therefore, the name derives from being a summer staple when other less-durable methods of meat-cooking were not preferred.

Can I eat summer sausage without cooking it?

Yes, you can safely enjoy summer sausage without cooking or refrigeration. It’s typically served thinly sliced on its own or alongside accouterments such as cheese. Some Southerners like to make post-holiday sandwiches with summer sausage, or even chop it up and throw it into a casserole. Luckily, there’s no bad way to enjoy it since it’s ready-to-eat at room temperature!



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.