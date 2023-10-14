'It is with heavy heart': Three Fort Myers restaurants near each other closed in September

Three Fort Myers restaurants said goodbye to customers and closed their doors in September.

Two on Winkler Road and one on Summerlin Road, they were located within 4½ miles of each other in the south Fort Myers area.

Here’s what we know.

On Sept. 19, this Portuguese-flavored tapas and wine restaurant near HealthPark Medical Center on Summerlin Road announced its closing via Facebook.

“After much discussions, debates and looking at all our options, we have come to the decision with a very heavy heart to not move forward,” the post began. “This decision is totally heartbreaking to the Uva family, myself, Lisa and our entire staff.”

Fernando Uva, who was well known in the Southwest Florida restaurant scene, opened Uva’s in the former Southland Taproom space in August 2022. Uva opened the area’s first Fernando’s of Martha’s Vineyard on Fort Myers Beach in the mid-1990s.

Then came Terra Nostra, which debuted on the beach in the late 1990s before moving to south Fort Myers in 2016 and selling it shortly thereafter.

Uva died suddenly in June.

“Nicole gave it her all after the sudden passing of her father and she should be very proud of herself,” the post continued. “Sometimes as much as you want something, you need to slow down, step back and look at the entire picture.”

The restaurant — which featured a menu filled with Uva’s Portuguese roots of octopus, pork, linguica and more — had closed for summer vacation Aug. 28 and was expected to reopen in mid-September.

“Thank you for everything as we say “see you later” with much love,” the post concluded. Unfortunately we are permanently closed starting today.”

Mitchell’s Bar-B-Q

Customers who went to this barbecue joint last month were greeted with a typed note taped to the door from owner Terry Mitchell.

“Closed,” it read. “It is to my sad dismay that I have to inform you that Mitchell’s Bar-B-Q will be closing.”

Two weeks after longtime resident Sonny’s BBQ left its Winkler Road location on Dec. 31, 2021, Mitchell’s moved in.

"I kept them all, all the employees and management," Mitchell said of the former Sonny's crew at the time.

While the menu featured the usual barbecue fare such as chicken, baby back ribs, brisket and pulled pork, it also included shrimp and catfish.

“For all my guests who supported me from the start of this dream that I had, I will always appreciate and remember you,” the note read.

Mitchell concluded with a message to those who had not yet visited his restaurant just off College Parkway.

“New guests who wanted to try my BBQ restaurant for the first time, I wish you would have had the chance as I tried to serve the best BBQ and experience that someone deserved,” it read. “Thank you.”

House of Pasta & Piano Bar

This restaurant in Myerlee Square off Winkler Road was the first of the three restaurants to open and the last to close.

“It is with heavy heart that we announce the closure of House of Pasta effective after this evening,” read a Sept. 30 Facebook from Chef Eddie, Kelly, owner Igor Vujaklija and the entire team.

The authentic northern Italian restaurant originally opened in June 2019 in the former Rene’s space across from Cypress Lake Country Club.

“Our incredible journey has been one of joy and passion for crafting delicious pasta dishes for all of you,” the post continued. “Our lease has come to an end, and unfortunately, we must say goodbye to the beloved space we’ve called home.”

Vujaklija is Croatian and grew up near Northern Italy, where he fell in love with the region's cuisine. Schnitzel or cotolette (Italian for cutlet), risottos and chicken-liver pate were among the many standouts on the menu.

The post went on to thank its loyal customers.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support and love throughout the years,” it read. “Your presence and enthusiasm have made this experience truly special, and we couldn’t have asked for a better community to serve.

“… Thank you for being part of our journey. We appreciate your support more than words can express.”

Robyn George is a food and dining writer for The Fort Myers News-Press. Send news to rhgeorge@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 'With heavy heart': Uva's, Mitchell's Bar-B-Q, House of Pasta close