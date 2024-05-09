Can I Use a Heating Pad While Pregnant?

It is generally OK to use a heating pad while pregnant. Here’s how to keep you and your baby safe while using a heating pad during pregnancy.

Medically reviewed by Alyssa Dweck, MS, MD, FACOG

It is generally considered safe to use a heating pad during pregnancy, but there are some necessary precautions you should take, such as avoiding placing the heating pad directly on your stomach.

Achy muscles and joints are common during pregnancy. After all, you are housing a little human! Heating pads not only provide immediate relief but can also act as a source of comfort during a physically uncomfortable time. But are they safe for pregnant people?

Two OB-GYNs weigh in about using a heating pad while pregnant and delve further into the precautions and benefits.

Aja Koska / Getty Images

Heating Pad Uses While Pregnant

Heat therapy is used to treat the following:

General back pain

Muscle soreness

Joint stiffness

You can apply heat therapy with an electric heating pad, a heated gel pack, or a heat wrap. Research has found that applied heat improves circulation and blood flow to the targeted area, which helps repair damaged tissue.



Fortunately, these benefits apply during pregnancy, too. As your baby grows, you may experience added strain on your muscles and ligaments, especially in your back and hips.

One example of this is called round ligament pain, a sharp pain in the abdomen or hips. These symptoms are common during the second trimester. Applying heat to the area of discomfort can help mitigate pain and soothe symptoms.







Every pregnancy is different. If you have any questions about using a heating pad while pregnant, be sure to consult with a healthcare provider about your circumstances.







Are Heating Pads Safe While Pregnant?

When you find out you're pregnant, it's common to start second-guessing your usual routines and consider whether they could be harmful to your baby. Luckily, if you've been an avid heating pad user, you can continue to do so throughout your pregnancy.

According to Andrea Chisholm, MD, an OB-GYN at Cody Regional Health in Cody, Wyoming, using a heating pad while pregnant is safe for your unborn baby. However, there are precautions you can take, such as temperature regulation and pad placement.



Related: Pregnancy Back Pain Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

Benefits of Heating Pads

The main benefit of using a heating pad while pregnant is alleviating body aches and pains, particularly lower back pain. "Some of the common musculoskeletal aches and pains of pregnancy like low back, hip pain, and sciatica, respond well to applied heat," explains Dr. Chisholm.

According to Tara Shirazian, MD, OB-GYN and founder of Mommy Matters, the weight of the developing pregnancy shifts the center of gravity. This shift causes pregnant people to use their lower back muscles more often to stay upright.

"A heating pad is a great way to relieve this low back and neck strain and is safe to use," Dr. Shirazian adds.



Safety Precautions for Using a Heating Pad While Pregnant

If you choose to enjoy the advantages of heating pads while you're pregnant, you should take the proper precautions.

No Direct Contact : Make sure to wrap your heating pad with a towel before use, and always use outside of clothing.

No Prolonged Use: Avoid using your heating pad for longer than 20 minutes.

Don't Fall Asleep: Falling asleep while using a heating pad can cause discomfort and can be a hazard depending on the heating pad used.

Use a Low Setting: Use the lowest setting on the heating pad that still provides relief.



Limit heat and length of time

Most importantly, Dr. Shirazian says to make sure that the heating pad is not too hot, as that can cause burns.

You also want to ensure you don't use the heating pad for a prolonged period of time, like overnight. Dr. Chisholm explains that people who are pregnant want to avoid raising their core body temperature because it may be harmful to the baby if sustained over time.

You should not allow your core body temperature to increase to 102 degrees for more than 20 minutes, adds Dr. Chisholm. Thankfully, she stresses that it's unlikely using a heating pad for a short duration will raise core body temperature.

Related: What You Need To Know About Taking Baths During Pregnancy

Avoid using on the abdomen

Dr. Shirazian recommends that pregnant people avoid placing the heating pad directly on the uterus or abdomen. Try placing the pad on your hips, lower back (if you have one that will strap on), and other affected muscles.

If you are experiencing abdominal pain, it's best to notify a health care provider to make sure all is well.

Related: What Causes Pelvic Pain During Pregnancy?

Side Effects of Prolonged Heating Pad Use

Prolonged use of heating pads cause cause rashes, decreased blood pressure, increased heart rate, and an increase in swelling and inflammation. Excessive use of tools that place heat directly on the body, such as laptops and heating pads, can lead to toasted skin syndrome or Erythema Ab Igne, a rash associated with chronic heat exposure.

Pregnancy-Safe Alternatives to Heating Pads

Though using a heating pad is generally safe during pregnancy, you may still want to consider other options to mitigate pregnancy pains.

Exercise

One alternative to consider is exercise. Research shows that regular exercise can ease body aches by strengthening the muscles that support the back and legs and by promoting good posture.

Try the following:

These activities are great low-impact workouts that are safe to do while pregnant.

Massage

Prenatal massage can relieve muscle and joint pains that are often brought on by the physical and hormonal changes during pregnancy. Prenatal massage helps reduce swelling by stimulating soft tissue in swollen joints.

It can also help with nerve pain, such as sciatic nerve pain, by targeting nearby muscles and reducing tension around inflamed nerves.

Related: The 60 Best Gifts for Expecting Moms Who Deserve the Best

Acupuncture

Acupuncture for pain management continues to be a hot topic. If practiced in conjunction with good posture, acupuncture has been shown to reduce back and pelvic pain successfully.

In case you're not familiar, acupuncture involves inserting small needles into areas on the body and stimulating specific points. Recent research has found acupuncture to be safe during pregnancy. However, it's still a good idea to talk to your healthcare provider to determine if it is a good option for you.









Key Takeaways

It's OK to use a heating pad while pregnant. However, it's important to take certain precautions to avoid exposure to chronic direct heat which can cause rashes, inflammation, decreased blood pressure, and increased heart rate.







For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.