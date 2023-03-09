Hurry! The leggings 23,000+ Amazon shoppers are obsessing over are down to $12

The perfect pair of yoga pants can take you from the gym to brunch seamlessly. But, unfortunately, plenty of yoga pants are pricey, making it tough to get as many pairs as you really want. You're in luck: Amazon is running a massive sale on a pair of yoga pants shoppers can't get enough of. They're called the Heathyoga Yoga High-Waisted Leggings and they're just $12 — a fraction of what you'd pay with some other brands.

Heathyoga Heathyoga Yoga Pants $12 $25 Save $13 The perfect pair of leggings, no matter what your day throws at you. $12 at Amazon

There's so much to love about these. For starters, they're made with a polyester-spandex blend for next-level softness. The fabric is moisture-wicking and has four-way stretch technology, making you able to move comfortably while you work out without feeling like you're sitting in a pile of sweat. The fabric even has shape retention, so you won't be left dealing with elephant knees at the end of your workout.

The pants have a high waist to help smooth you out and streamline your shape. And — this is a huge perk — they have two side pockets and an inner pocket to store essentials like your phone, credit card, ID and keys.

The leggings come in a massive array of colors and patterns, ranging from classic black to a funky multicolor Universe print. Choose from sizes extra small to 3XL for that perfect fit.

These on-sale leggings come in a slew of colors and patterns. (Photo: Amazon)

And then there are the reviews. Amazon shoppers are seriously obsessed with these pants.

"I absolutely love these yoga pants from the feel of the fabric, fit, color and functionality!" a five-star fan said. "I’ve used them for running and working out. For my run and workout they stayed in place and I didn’t have that uncomfortable sweaty feeling because they were definitely breathable. And for running-around errands throughout your day, the pockets are a plus so you can have your phone."

A fellow happy customer called the Healthyoga pants "the best leggings I've ever had."

"They do not ride down, or press into my belly," they continued. "No matter how much I move around, these leggings stay put without having to adjust them every time I sit down or stand up."

"The leggings are, hands down, the best leggings I’ve ever owned," another satisfied reviewer said. "I want to throw out all of my other pairs and buy every color of these."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

