This heated razor feels like a luxurious hot towel shave

It was only a few years ago that the growing infatuation with beauty vloggers and reality TV stars like Kim Kardashian West gave us the razor-sharp contouring phenomenon, but it feels like another time altogether. Chiseling your cheeks is still popular among professional makeup artists who've mastered it for red-carpet clients, but it's safe to say that the rest of us have generally toned it down about five notches. Now, the goal is to subtly define your cheekbones for a natural-looking sculpt — which can sometimes be turned up a little.Whether you're already a pro at the chiseled look or made it your goal to become better at the subtle contour at home, it can be hard to find the product that's just right for you. That's where palettes come in: They give you way more creative freedom than a single contouring stick or solo powder, and there are options for everyone, from novice to master. Ahead, we rounded up the best-selling contour kits on the market right now.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Morphe 8T Totally Tan Face PaletteThere's a reason this brand is a favorite among influencers: Its products are formulated to create filter-like finishes that were practically made for Instagram, like this contour kit that comes with three matte contouring shades and three highlighter shades that are super blendable for a soft-focus effect.Morphe Morphe 8T Totally Tan Face Palette, $, available at MorpheNYX Professional Makeup 3C Conceal Correct Contour PaletteConceal and contour in a snap with this cream-formula kit that dabs on easily with just your fingertips, so you can hide dark circles and sculpt your cheeks in seconds before your Zoom calls.NYX Professional Makeup 3C Conceal Correct Contour Palette, $, available at Ulta BeautyAnastasia Beverly Hills Contour KitOne look at the reviews for this six-shade set, and you'll see both beginners in love with how easy it is to use and pros raving about the formula — plus the fact that the pans are removable and refillable.Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit, $, available at SephoraToo Faced Cocoa Contour Contouring and Highlighting PaletteFinding the right shade can be a challenge, but this kit does away with the guessing game with four universal options. Plus, the cocoa powder in the formula does more than make it smell like chocolate — it works to smooth the skin, too.Too Faced Too Faced Cocoa Contour Contouring and Highlighting Pal, $, available at Ulta Beautye.l.f. Contour Palette Pressed PowderThere is such a thing as too many options, but not with this customized palette, which gives you the power to mix and match four shades to create your preferred look.e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Contour Palette Pressed Powder, $, available at TargetLorac PRO Contour Palette with Contour BrushIf you've already mastered the bake-and-chisel, this powder palette is perfect for you. With two matte highlighters, one shimmer highlighter, and three matte contour shades, you can go extra subtle or pack on the pigment. The included brush is high-quality, so it's really all you need for ultimate precision.Lorac Lorac PRO Contour Palette with Contour Brush, $, available at Ulta BeautyKKW Beauty Powder Contour & Highlight PalettesLeave it to contour queen Kim Kardashian to release her own kit. Her palette sold out in all four of its shades in less than three hours — and generated a reported $14 million in its first day. Vloggers and pros have raved that the pressed powder formula blends seamlessly for a soft, yet buildable look.KKW BEAUTY KKW Beauty Powder Contour & Highlight Palettes, $, available at KKW BeautySmashbox Step-By-Step Contour Highlighter & Bronzer Face Palette KitTake your contour on the go with this travel-sized palette, which is actually ideal for beginners thanks to a cheat sheet that tells you where to apply the different powders on your face.Smashbox Smashbox Step-By-Step Contour Highlighter Kit, $, available at Macy'sScott Barnes Sculpting And Contour N°1 If there's anyone to take contouring advice from, it's Scott Barnes — the celebrity artist is responsible for many iconic looks, including Jennifer Lopez's famous glow. Barnes' custom contour palette has eight versatile shades you can use to accentuate your cheekbones and then some. The formulas are super silky and blendable, so you don't need pro skills for a flawless look. Scott Barnes Scott Barnes Contour Palette Sculpting And Contour N°1, $, available at Scott BarnesMaybelline Facestudio Master Contour Face Contouring KitSpeaking of cheat sheets, this palette is as straightforward as it gets. Each of the three shades is marked with its function and step-by-step instructions are included, leaving no room for error.Maybelline Maybelline Master Contour Face Contouring Kit, $, available at Target