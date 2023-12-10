Finally, Winter Gloves You Won't Be Tempted To Leave At Home This Season



Winter can be absolutely brutal if you don't have the right gear to stay warm. One must-have: Winter gloves! Whether you like spending time outdoors in the snow, are grabbing your ski pants for a mountain trip, or simply just live somewhere where it's always cold, you're going to need a good pair.

Winter gloves—whether they're heated gloves, leather gloves, or another preference—are "a smart investment for a range of compelling reasons," says Nina Vargas, a stylist based in New York City. "They're your frontline defense against the biting cold, warding off frostbite and ensuring your hands stay snug." But aside from that, they can prevent your hands from getting dry and chapped, and also let your hands remain nimble while in freezing temperatures. And, of course, they're cute!

Now here comes the big question: Well, how do I know which kind of gloves to buy? You're right—you can't exactly use the same gloves for skiing and snowboarding as you would to run errands or go for a hike. So, to determine which winter gloves are the best at withstanding extreme temperatures in a variety of settings, I turned to expert advice and online reviews. (Seriously, who's more honest than an online reviewer?)

That's right. Happy customers have tried and tested the bestselling gloves below, and love them for the warmth, quality, and comfort they offer. Whether you're grabbing your warmest winter coat for an adventurous trip to Alaska or just want something stylish and comfortable to wear while you're driving, these gloves have got your back fingers. See below for the best winter gloves for every activity and lifestyle, according to experts and rave reviews.

Meet the experts: Nina Vargas is a stylist based in New York City. Samantha Brown is a professional stylist and founder of Samantha Brown Style in New York City.

Hollis Shearling-Lined Leather Gloves

I've wanted a pair of leather gloves for months now, so when I finally got my hand on Overland's Hollis Shearling-Lined gloves, I was psyched. My hands are pretty sensitive to the cold, so I was excited to see if leather gloves could be more than just a fashionable winter piece.

Well, to my surprise, these lambskin leather gloves are extremely warm—I tested them by wearing them outside on a crisp 37-degree Fahrenheit day, and my hands didn't feel the least bit cold. The shearling lining is *so* fuzzy and soft, and really makes a difference in how my hands feel. These gloves aren't too thick, and they aren't too thin, making them the perfect match for a Goldilocks like me. They're the perfect pair to add instant class and style to any outfit—even if you're just wearing leggings to go to brunch with your girlfriends.

My favorite part? The inverted seam stitching. It really gives the gloves a unique look in comparison to other leather gloves. Other than that, they come in two colors—brown with black lining, and black with tan lining—and you can even roll up the ends for an extra style flair. I love versatility!



Gloves With Touchscreen Fingers

At $18, these gloves are an ultra-affordable option—but they don't skimp on the extra features. The fleece, lightweight material makes them great for everyday use, even when it's super cold. Since they're thin, too, you can easily fit them in your work tote or backpack. Heck, you could even potentially wear them under a bigger pair of gloves for skiing or snowboarding. Designed with touchscreen-compatibility, you can easily use your phone while wearing them.

What I really love about these gloves, too, is that they're made with stretchy spandex for a comfy and flattering fit. And reviewers are totally on board, too: They're not bulky in the least, yet, they're genuinely warm, people say. "I didn't expect to have all my boxes checked with such an inexpensive pair of gloves," one happy customer writes. "They fit me well, and they have a nice bit of stretch, so they don't feel so tight." They also come in five colors—black, burgundy, gray, purple, and khaki—so you can purchase a pair to match every outfit.

Leather Sheepskin Gloves

These stylish leather gloves are made with UGG's signature sheepskin. Samantha Brown, a professional stylist and founder of Samantha Brown Style in New York City, highly recommends these UGG-brand gloves for a high-quality and long-lasting look. She says that these fall into the criteria of what she personally looks for while shopping for winter gloves. "I just look at material," Brown says. "Anything that has that soft, cozy element on the inside."

And guess what? These babies are double expert-approved. Vargas also loves them—especially because they embody both style and functionality. "Crafted from premium leather and featuring luxurious sheepskin lining, the UGG gloves provide unparalleled warmth and comfort," she says. "The vent detail adds a touch of sophistication while ensuring breathability." Besides, everyone should own a pair of leather gloves. They're timeless, versatile, and classic.

Zenith Heatwave Gloves

These gloves are a bit more heavy-duty, making them great for outdoor activities in the colder months. They're insulated and made with waterproof, breathable inserts to keep your hands as warm as possible without sacrificing dexterity. "I used them to ride an ATV in 30-degree weather," one reviewer writes. "My fingers never got cold." No wonder—the insulation in these gloves amplifies the temperature inside them by four to five degrees.

Yup, these gloves are best if you're someone who skis and snowboards every year. Their comfy wrist straps ensure they don't fall off—hi, stress-free ski lift ride!—and add to the durability of the gloves. Each one also has an extra drawstring that keeps out any excess chill, and helps these bulkier gloves fit on even the smallest of hands. (Still, there are tons of sizes available, ranging from small to extra-large.)

Read more: Winter Running Gear

Cashmere-Lined Napa Leather Gloves

These gloves are the "epitome of winter luxury," Vargas says. "Crafted from sumptuous Napa leather and lined with decadent cashmere, these gloves offer an unparalleled combination of style and comfort." The materials provide the utmost warmth and sophistication and can be worn in a ton of settings, whether you're walking on the street or going to a winter party because they'll elevate any look.

Portolano really values quality and craftsmanship, so you know you're getting a higher-quality product with these. They come in eight gorgeous leather colors, and they're cashmere-lined, which means they're very warm. Reviewers say that the leather makes these gloves genuinely soft and that they're really comfy overall. You can't go wrong with these, whether you're getting them for yourself or gifting them.

Winter Touchscreen Gloves Three-Pack

Talk about a bang for your buck—for under $15, you'll get three gloves in a pack. (Yes, you read that right!) These gloves have touchscreen-enabled finger padding, a wool lining, and come in several color combos. "These are the perfect thickness for using a smartphone," one customer writes. "I bought them for a trip to Chicago and they kept my hands warm in 30-degree weather."

They're also anti-slip, so your hands will stay put on the wheel if you're driving or carrying something heavy while wearing them. Plus, these gloves are made with an extra thick elastic wrist so that the glove actually stays on your hand, and no cold wind can get in. They're not ideal for super cold temperatures, but a great transitional option—or perfect if your city's temps don't drop below freezing.

Insulated Downhill Gloves

When buying winter clothes (especially ski clothes!), it's fun to incorporate some color into your wardrobe—what better way to be identifiable on the slopes? These gloves are colorfully pretty and they're also functional. For one thing, they're super insulated with two sets of cinching at the wrists to make sure cold air doesn't get in. They also have an adjustable cord and cord lock at the cuff opening so you can be totally protected. "I think these might be the best gloves I have ever bought," one reviewer writes. "So far, they have worked great. They are durable enough to wear all winter."

This brightly-colored pair is perfect for helping you stand out, and it also comes in several other fun color options like hot pink and blue. Bonus: These gloves feature zippered compartments where you can hold your ID, keys, or hand warmers.

Winter Leather Touchscreen Gloves

Leather gloves can get pricey, so here's a great alternative if you're just ~trying out~ the leather look. At just $30, these bad boys are a solid pick—according to nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers who gave them a five-star rating. People say their quality is great, they're elegant and dressy, and best of all, they're actually warm. They also come in seven different colors, so buying these gloves is a no-brainer.

"I love the soft faux leather touch," one happy customer writes. "The fit is really nice—it actually fits 'like a glove.' They are even better than I anticipated." With great gripping and touchscreen-compatibility, these babies will be practically glued to your hands this winter. Word to the wise? Size up—especially if you regularly wear rings.

Read more: Best Cold Weather Workout Pieces On Amazon

Ski Gloves

If you're a skier or snowboarder, you know cold hands are the one thing that can ruin a perfectly good day of fresh powder. Avoid that feeling with these slick gloves that feature rave reviews from people boasting how great the insulation and soft fleece liner feel. "These kept my hands warm during a ride in 10 degree-weather on my snowmobile today," one reviewer says. "I was amazed at how warm these gloves were...warmer than any mitt I own."

Work Gloves

These waterproof and windproof gloves are for the most hardcore of outdoor adventurers. Used mostly by people who have to work in extremely harsh, cold weather, they're made to be worn in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit—and reviewers have put them to the test. Testers agree they're super warm and enjoy that they're made with a waterproof membrane lining that keeps the cold moisture out.

"I work in a freezer in -5 degree-temperatures year-round," one reviewer writes. "They’re holding up very nicely and have even protected my hands from injuries on the job. Love them!" They're also ergonomically designed to make sure your hands still have full range of motion while being protected from the cold. The synthetic leather palm also adds ~style~ and durability.

Knit Gloves

If you want style and function, these gloves are your pick. Their best reviews boast that they are as warm as they are lightweight. "They have done a fine job of being warm and comfortable in temperatures slightly below or above freezing," one customer writes. Plus, they have touchscreen-enabled finger pads, which are a must for those adorable snowy selfies you'll be taking.

Fleece-Lined Gloves With Touchscreen Compatibility

These babies are sure to please anyone. Lined with fleece to provide lots of warmth, the leather-looking style is super cute and designed specifically to give you a strong grip—an essential if you're using them while driving, for example. People love the 14 color options they come in, too.

"I have worn these gloves for over 40 years and when it is time for a new pair, I purchase the same style and design," one customer says of these gloves. "You cannot get better gloves loves for warmth, beauty, and protection for your delicate hands."

Read more: Best Ski Pants

Accsa Women Winter Ski Gloves

If you're looking to hit the slopes in style, these furry-lined ski gloves are right up your alley (as well as many other reviewers'!). The stylish cuff is great for ensuring your hands and wrists stay warm and no wind reaches your fingertips. Even people who run cold tout how warm these gloves keep their hands. "I'm always cold. I bought these for my first ever ski trip, and they were great," one reviewer writes. "They kept me warm, are flexible, and didn't hinder my hand movements in any way."

Thinsulate Winter Gloves

If you live in conditions akin to Antarctica, ha, check out these surprisingly affordable, thin gloves. Made specifically for sub-zero conditions down to -10 degrees Fahrenheit, they're a nice, lightweight must-have. "These are great gloves that are pretty warm," one satisfied customer writes. "The cuff around the wrist fits tight, which is a good thing because it traps in heat and lets your coat cover it easily." They're even touchscreen-compatible so you can contribute to the squad's group text while staying nice and warm.

How our team chose the best winter gloves

Women’s Health editors, including editorial assistant Addison Aloian and former editorial assistant Olivia Evans, vetted the bestselling, top-rated winter gloves. Our team consulted stylists Nina Vargas and Samantha Brown, and then evaluated hundreds of customer reviews and ratings to narrow down the best winter gloves for a wide range of needs and preferences.

What should you look for in winter gloves?

For Brown, material and quality are the most important aspects for a solid pair of winter gloves. And as for style, think about what you already own.

"I think it's important to start with the outerwear piece you wear most often," she explains. "If your go-to coat is black or gray, think about coordinating your gloves back to it."

Warmth

Brown always goes for material over brand names, and anything lined with cashmere is where she finds her savvy. Cashmere feels great, but anything with a soft inner lining will surely keep your hands warm, she says.



Moisture-wicking materials

If you're planning on wearing your gloves for a longer period of time (think: skiing or even an outdoor job), you may want a material that wicks away moisture, Brown says.



What activities they'll be used for

Obviously, you'll want a different pair of gloves for a ski trip than an urban commute. You should weigh how often you'll be wearing your gloves, and what's most important to you while wearing them. Do you need all the warmth you can get, or would you prefer the ability to use your smartphone while wearing them?

What is the best material for winter gloves?

Brown recommends cashmere, suede, or leather for winter gloves, but it depends on what you're willing to spend. "I would say don't skimp on cost," Brown says. "Real materials are going to provide the most warmth and hold up over time."

How should winter gloves fit?

The keyword for glove size is fitted. You want to be sure the glove is tighter around your fingers and wrists to keep your appendages extra warm, Brown explains. "It should feel snug but supportive, and obviously not so tight that you can't close your hand."

How should you wash gloves?

Brown recommends caring for your gloves at least once a winter season. "The ideal answer is that at the end of the winter season, you take them to the dry cleaner," she says.

But if you want to skimp out on that extra cost, follow the care instructions for your gloves.

