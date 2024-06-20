The heat wave is on. What's the ideal temperature for your air conditioner?

With summer getting into full swing, temperatures are rising this week in New England.

Now, the first heat wave has arrived in the northeast, causing many homes to crank their air conditioners.

Temperatures have been in the 90s this week, and the real feel could be over 100 degrees on some days. Boston has already had record setting heat.

Ideal temperature can be a debatable topic across households, with people having their own versions of the perfect settings for air-conditioners.

But what is the actual ideal temperature for an air conditioner during these hot days? Here's what to know.

What is the ideal air-conditioning temperature?

There isn't a perfect temperature; there's a range.

On the cool side, the ideal room temperature is between about 71 and 73 degrees, according to the LG company.

"This temperature range is considered comfortable for most people during the summer months, as it helps keep the room cool while providing a comfortable living environment," LG states on its website.

Many guides go a little higher and recommend 78 degrees.

When the media and electric utility companies promote 78 degrees they often refer to ENERGY STAR, a program run by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy that has become synonymous with energy-efficient appliances. But ENERGY STAR doesn't recommend any specific temperature.

“ENERGY STAR does not assert that any particular temperature setting is good for households,” the EPA said in an email to USA Today Network.

Are there factors that can affect the 'ideal' temperature?

LG explained that humidity can affect the "ideal" temperature in the sense that "high humidity can make a space feel warmer, while low humidity can make it feel cooler...At low humidity levels, it’s best to choose a higher temperature setting to feel comfortable."

LG noted that controlling humidity in a given home can avoid mold growth, something which can lead to breathing, and other health problems.

What is the ideal temperature for air conditioners this week? The heat wave has begun in the northeast.

What are some other air-conditioning tips?

LG also states:

Frequently used rooms, such as living rooms and bedrooms, will typically need to be kept at a comfortable temperature throughout the day.

Rooms used less frequently can be kept at a slightly cooler temperature.

Some rooms may have specific temperature requirements, like a nursery for a baby, a room for someone with health issues, or a home gym.

To maintain a comfortable temperature across different rooms in the house, use an air conditioning system with flexible settings.

Should I turn my air conditioner off at night and open the windows?

Should I turn off my air conditioner at night?

That depends on how hot it is outside.

If you're turning it off at night to let cool air into the room, that's likely fine. But if you're in a heat wave where it stays hot outside at night, it's probably not a good idea. Letting the room heat up means your a/c will have to start from scratch in the morning, which defeats the point of keeping your house cool. It also means letting in a lot of moist, hot air that will get absorbed by the carpeting and furniture upholstery, which means an uncomfortable house and the increased possibility of mildew.

How can I keep the bills under control while running my a/c nonstop?

Turning off the a/c isn't much of an option when overnight temperatures stay in the high 70s and it doesn't save you much money since your a/c will have to work that much harder in the morning to catch up. But there are plenty of ways to give your air conditioner less to do.

Use a programmable or smart thermostat. Raise the temps to 78-82 or more while you're at work, away or during the night (if you can).

Start a fan club. Fans don't cool the air, but they do make you feel better as the moving air cools your skin and helps your body evaporate sweat. Turn on your ceiling fans and put some smaller fans around the place to keep your air circulating. Be sure to turn them off when you leave the room for more savings.

Change your a/c filter every month. Easy to do, and it does wonders to help your a/c help you. Dirty or clogged filters make a/c units work harder. Don't use a heavier filter than you need. Some promise to filter out all viruses, contaminants and pet dander, but they also choke airflow and may make your a/c have to work harder. When you get your unit serviced, ask the technician for a recommendation to meet your needs.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping direct sunlight out of the house helps a lot to keep the inside from heating up.

Keep vents clear. Blocking a/c vents blocks airflow. You want airflow so the room will cool to the temp the thermostat is set at.

Check your insulation and weatherstripping. If heat is getting into the house (and cool air is getting out) your a/c has to work harder. Check the weatherstripping around windows and doors and make sure your attic is insulated.

Close doors and vents of rooms you're not using. Why pay to cool a room you don't need to? Close the vents in your guest room or utility room or any space you don't use regularly and keep the door closed. An exception: if the room connects other rooms you do use, leave the doors open to keep airflow moving through the area.

Cut your electric bill elsewhere. Unplug equipment and appliance that uses energy even when turned off, such as TVs, air fryers and video game consoles. Turn lights off if you're not using them. Lower your water heat temp to 120. Use cold water in the washing machine. Use smaller appliances in the kitchen. Basically, everything your parents used to tell you to do. Sorry.

Keep your a/c maintained and healthy. A/C repair companies are busy in the summer, and if yours breaks down they might not be able to get to you right away. Keep yours in good shape before it starts to make weird noises.

What are some other tips for staying cool in the heat wave if you don't have a/c?

The following tips are from a release from the MetroWest Medical Center, located in Framingham and the Mass DOT.

Wear natural fabrics : Loose-fitting, lightweight white cotton or linen is cooler. Dark fabrics attracts more light and can cause the body to get hotter.

Drink lemon water : Drink water with lemon to replace the salt lost from excessive sweating.

Eat light : Foods rich in fat and protein take longer for the body to digest, which requires additional metabolic heat. Eating light food such as salads can help feel hydrated.

Cool down pulse points : Use frozen water bottles at the bottom of the throat, behind the ears, on wrists, inside the elbow and behind the knees.

Keep the sun out : Invest in room-darkening curtains to help keep the light and heat out more efficiently. Close windows and pull shades.

Avoid hot appliances : Try not to use the dryer or oven as they add heat in the home.

AC break : Spending only two hours in AC can help reduce heat stroke risk.

Stay hydrated : Drink plenty of water, even if not feeling thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Stay on low floors: If you do not have air conditioning, stay on your lowest floor, out of the sun.

Fans won't cut it: Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off. Consider spending time in air-conditioned public spaces, such as schools, libraries, theaters, and other community facilities.

In case of emergency: Check with your local authorities or Call 2-1-1 to find locations of cooling centers or shelters near you.

Be familiar with the basics : Know the symptoms of, and watch out for heat-related illnesses.

Be a good neighbor: Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly.

The USA Today Network contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Best New England summer air conditioner temperature? It depends