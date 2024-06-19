Heat wave safety tips: What to know about dehydration, heat stroke and more

As scorching temperatures creep across the South Jersey region this week, don't forget to keep yourself safe from the heat.

Temperatures began to rise on Monday, but Friday and Saturday are predicted to be the hottest days, with temperatures forecasted to be around 100 degrees and the mid-to-high 90s.

Do you know what to watch out for or how to stay cool?

How to prevent heat illness

Often times, illnesses due to heat can affect individuals before extreme heat emergencies are declared, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. Here are ways to prevent illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and stay mindful of the hot weather this summer.

Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Limit sun exposure if possible, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun is most intense.

Avoid over-exertion.

Wear loose-fitting clothing.

Keep windows closed and shut blinds and drapes during the hotter hours, and open windows during the evening when the air is cooler.

Depending on dietary needs, utilize sports drinks or salty snacks to replace salt lost from sweat.

Take baths or showers to cool down.

How to stay safe in the heat

Heat poses as one of the most dangerous weather-related killers in the United States, according to the National Weather Service. While anyone can be vulnerable to heat, the risk is greater for young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women.

The weather service advises people to never leave a child, disabled person or pet in the car, which can be dangerous even in winter. In 2022 alone, 33 children in the U.S. died in hot cars.

It is also possible that children enter a hot car on their own, so the NWS advises families with toddlers to lock their cars to avoid a tragedy.

With high heat, it is important to check on people you know who may be vulnerable to the weather, especially if they don't have air conditioning.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s this week. Know the signs for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms

According to Heat.gov, heat exhaustion symptoms include the following:

Dizziness

Thirst

Heavy sweating

Nausea

Weakness

What to do if someone has heat exhaustion

If you suspect someone you know to have heat exhaustion, do the following:

Move to a cooler area

Loosen clothing

Sip cool water

Seek medical attention if symptoms do not improve

Heat stroke symptoms

Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.

According to Heat.gov, heat stroke symptoms include the following:

Confusion

Dizziness

Becoming unconcious

What to do if someone has heat stroke

If you suspect someone you know to have heat stroke, do the following:

Call 911 and seek emergency medical attention

Move them to a cooler area

Loosen clothing and remove unneeded layers

Cool person with water or ice

