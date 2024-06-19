Heat wave safety tips: What to know about dehydration, heat stroke and more
As scorching temperatures creep across the South Jersey region this week, don't forget to keep yourself safe from the heat.
Temperatures began to rise on Monday, but Friday and Saturday are predicted to be the hottest days, with temperatures forecasted to be around 100 degrees and the mid-to-high 90s.
Do you know what to watch out for or how to stay cool?
How to prevent heat illness
Often times, illnesses due to heat can affect individuals before extreme heat emergencies are declared, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. Here are ways to prevent illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and stay mindful of the hot weather this summer.
Stay hydrated throughout the day.
Limit sun exposure if possible, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun is most intense.
Avoid over-exertion.
Wear loose-fitting clothing.
Keep windows closed and shut blinds and drapes during the hotter hours, and open windows during the evening when the air is cooler.
Depending on dietary needs, utilize sports drinks or salty snacks to replace salt lost from sweat.
Take baths or showers to cool down.
How to stay safe in the heat
Heat poses as one of the most dangerous weather-related killers in the United States, according to the National Weather Service. While anyone can be vulnerable to heat, the risk is greater for young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women.
The weather service advises people to never leave a child, disabled person or pet in the car, which can be dangerous even in winter. In 2022 alone, 33 children in the U.S. died in hot cars.
It is also possible that children enter a hot car on their own, so the NWS advises families with toddlers to lock their cars to avoid a tragedy.
With high heat, it is important to check on people you know who may be vulnerable to the weather, especially if they don't have air conditioning.
Heat exhaustion symptoms
According to Heat.gov, heat exhaustion symptoms include the following:
Dizziness
Thirst
Heavy sweating
Nausea
Weakness
What to do if someone has heat exhaustion
If you suspect someone you know to have heat exhaustion, do the following:
Move to a cooler area
Loosen clothing
Sip cool water
Seek medical attention if symptoms do not improve
Heat stroke symptoms
Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.
According to Heat.gov, heat stroke symptoms include the following:
Confusion
Dizziness
Becoming unconcious
What to do if someone has heat stroke
If you suspect someone you know to have heat stroke, do the following:
Call 911 and seek emergency medical attention
Move them to a cooler area
Loosen clothing and remove unneeded layers
Cool person with water or ice
