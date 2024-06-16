Heat wave hits DMV: How to keep your pets safe, spot heat exhaustion

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Temperatures are forecasted to hit the upper 90s throughout this week, and pets are just as susceptible to health problems as their owners.

Like humans, pets can overheat – a serious problem that can show some tell-tale symptoms, including excessive panting or difficulty breathing, weakness and drooling.

The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) also says vomiting and diarrhea can be symptomatic of heat exhaustion in pets.

“Brachycephalic breeds that have short muzzles, such as bulldogs and pugs, are more at risk because they are less efficient at eliminating heat by panting,” the AAHA says, adding, “overweight pets, elderly animals, and those with heart and lung disease also have an increased risk.

If these symptoms occur, pets should be taken indoors where temperatures are cooler.

Pets, like humans, should also stay hydrated while on walks and indoors, receiving water even when they are not thirsty.

Owners should consider taking pets for walks in the morning or late evening hours when temperatures drop.

“Don’t immerse them in cold water or anything like that,” said Linda DeBerry, at Best Friends Pet Resource Center. “Just a little cool tap water on the ears and belly anywhere that you can get to the skin to help them cool down.”

If you are not close to your home, bring your dog to a shaded grass area.

Never leave your pet inside an unattended vehicle.

