Heartwarming video shows MCTS bus driver rescuing stray dog

A wayward dog successfully dodged oncoming traffic before a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver came to its rescue.

The scene was captured on video and showed the heartwarming encounter.

A bus driver, identified by MCTS as Stephany K., was on her route on West Vliet Street, at North 40th Street, near Washington Park when she came across the dog roaming the streets. Stephany let the dog onto the bus, where it roamed and greeted passengers, before she let the dog sit on the driver’s seat as they awaited a supervisor to come and get the pup.

The MCTS video said that the supervisor would take the dog to the Milwaukee Police Department and, it's hoped, it would be reunited with its owners.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: MCTS bus driver rescues stray dog in heartwarming video