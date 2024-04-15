The Heart of Stark: Sensory-friendly experiences at Stark Parks and HOF Village

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation highlights positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!

Two of Stark County’s most visited attractions, Stark Parks and the Hall of Fame Village, recently joined the growing list of sensory-friendly locations in our community.

Individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions often face sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation. Through simple modifications, staff training to help identify and understand overstimulation and coping tools like sensory bags, visitors from all walks of life can enjoy community experiences in an accepting environment.

At Stark Parks, visitors can check out sensory kits for free at its Exploration Gateway or Wildlife Conservation Center locations in Perry Township. The portable bag is filled with sensory tools like noise-canceling headphones and toys designed to reduce stress and sensory triggers for individuals while not distracting others. It also plans to provide the kits at its events, with designated spaces available for people to utilize them.

Providing a similar offering, the Hall of Fame Village recently partnered with KultureCity, an organization that works with venues across the country to create acceptance and inclusion for all individuals with unique abilities. With this partnership, the Hall of Fame Village joins other local KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Certified Organizations including the Akron-Canton Airport, the Canton Museum of Art, the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum and the North Canton Public Library.

"We are committed to the guest experience for all of our guests and are proud that we not only have the certification but also that our entire team is equipped with the resources and training to ensure that we represent that on all levels," said Seth Cooper, Hall of Fame Village’s vice president of operations. "Guests can easily join us on campus in an inclusive atmosphere and be assured that they will have access to a sensory-inclusive space and can enter without any formalities."

Visitors who feel overwhelmed by the environment will be able to request sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads during their visit. The sensory bags will be available to all guests at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, in the Play-Action Plaza, in the Fan Engagement Zone, in the hallway leading to the restrooms and in the Center for Performance— all areas are clearly marked and free of charge. Guests will also have access to a dedicated quiet zone for those who may need a calmer and more secure environment.

"The commitment of Hall of Fame Village to go above and beyond in fostering inclusivity within their community is truly remarkable, as our communities play a pivotal role in shaping our lives," said Uma Srivastava, KultureCity’s executive director. "We are privileged to be a part of Hall of Fame Village and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, working together to deliver a genuinely inclusive experience for all visitors and guests!"

