Heart-shaped pizzas to specialty coffees: Guide to 2024 Valentine’s Day fast food deals

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or Singles Awareness Day, there's always room for a little treat.

February is filled with plenty of deals and special items to ring in the romantic vibes, from heart-shaped biscuits for your sandwiches to sweets filled with strawberries and red velvet cake.

When is Valentine’s Day 2024?

Valentine’s Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Here's all the fast food deals you can score until the big deal or until the end of the month:

Baskin Robins

The ice cream chain’s heart-shaped ice cream cakes have returned for the holiday, highlighting its Crazy for You Cake. The pink cake includes a crunchy OREO cookie covered in fudge and buttercream.

Also back by popular demand, Love Potion #31 is the "flavor of the month," a combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavored ice creams with raspberry-filled chocolate flavored hearts, raspberry swirls and chocolate flavored chips.

Bojangles

The southern fast food chain will be offering their Heart-Shaped Bo Berry Biscuit this Valentine's Day, with most locations will be offering a two for $2 deal on the beloved treats. Available until Feb. 18, they will offering the biscuits in packs of two or six.

Chick-fil-A

Until Feb. 29, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants offer select menu items packaged in Heart-Shaped Trays, such as:

The website recommends to either contact your local Chick-fil-A restaurant or use the Chick-fil-A App to find Heart-Shaped Trays closest to you.

Select locations will also bring back their heart-shaped breakfast biscuits. It also recommended to contact your local Chick-fil-A restaurant to see if they have them.

Dairy Queen

The ice cream and fast food chain is celebrating by bringing back two red and pink desserts for Valentine’s Day:

Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat - made with DQ vanilla soft serve and includes red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing.

Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Cupid Cake - A heart-shaped cake with a base layer of DQ’s vanilla soft serve, a center of red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing. It's topped with a layer of Red Velvet Cake Blizzard.

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin’s winter menu, which dropped on December 27, skipped right over Christmas and into Valentine’s with its “pink velvet” macchiatos, which will be available through Feb. 20.

Dunkin’s pink velvet macchiato is made to taste like red velvet cake, because of its cocoa and subtle cream cheese flavoring.

Dunkin Donut's sprinkled donuts are also currently sprinkled with red, pink and white sprinkles instead of the usual rainbow sprinkle mix. All filled donuts, such as Boston cream and jelly donuts, are be heart-shaped.

The beloved seasonal heart-shaped are returning:

The Cupid’s Choice Donut is like a strawberry Boston cream doughnut, filled with Bavarian cream and frosted with strawberry icing.

The Brownie Batter Donut is a heart-shaped doughnut filled with brownie batter-flavored buttercream and frosted with chocolate icing.

Hardee's

Hardee's will offer their iconic buttermilk biscuits in the shape of a heart on all breakfast sandwiches up until Valentine's Day. The breakfast sandwiches offered at Hardee's are:

Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit

Sausage and Egg Biscuit

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

Biscuit and Gravy

Loaded Omelet Biscuit

Country Fried Steak Biscuit

Country Ham Biscuit

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies launched an all-red velvet Valentine's Day collection. The lineup includes:

The treats will be available in-store and for local delivery until Feb. 18 or until supplies last.

Krispy Kreme

The decades-old doughnut chain introduced "the Dough-Notes collection:"

You Color My World: Heart-shaped doughnut filled with cake batter Kreme filling, dipped in red colored icing and rainbow heart blended sprinkles.

I Love You A Choco-Lot: Heart-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and piped with a rose.

You’re Berry Sweet: Heart-shaped doughnut filled with white Kreme filling, dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkles.

Without You I’d Crumble: Heart-shaped doughnut filled with cookie dough Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate chip cookie crumble

The seasonal treats are available now through Valentine’s Day.

Marco's Pizza

Now through Feb. 14, Marco’s is bringing back its heart-shaped pizza deal, starting at $9.99.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns is offering their fan favorite one-topping, thin-crust, heart-shaped pizza. You can grab the limited-time-only “be-loved” pizzas for $11.99 at all U.S. locations through Feb. 14.

Shake Shack

This Valentine’s Day, Shake Shack is hosting its “Love Shack” dining experience at select Shacks across the country, featuring live music, take-home goodies and a few surprises up our sleeves.

Here's what Florida locations will feature the experiences:

Miami, FL Mary Brickell Village – Swicy Date Night Coral Gables – Umami Dinner Party



To snag a last-minute reservation, head to Shake Shack's website here.

White Castle

Similar to Shack Shack, White Castle is opening up reservations for its one-night-a-year Valentine’s Day “Love Castle” experience.

On Valentine's Day, Orlando's White Castle will become "Love Castles," transforming their dining rooms into fine dining establishments. Guests are treated to hostess seating, tableside services and festive décor.

Those interested in the experience can find their closest participating White Castle by visiting OpenTable.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Valentine's Day 2024: 12 restaurant, food deals, experiences to grab