Heart-Shaped Decor Is a Year-Round Trend for a Dopamine-Inducing Home

It's more than Valentine's day and the trendy IKEA BARNDRÖM bedding set—here's how to get the look.

It's easy to get carried away when decorating for holidays, leaving out items you bought for the occasion weeks after it passes. While some hold stronger opinions than others on the topic, there are no rules against styling your home with holiday-centric designs when the calendar is nowhere near the particular date. Not only is it a more sustainable approach to decor, but it can also leave your home feeling warm, inviting, and joyful throughout the year—the same feelings you might get during that holiday.

Heart-shaped decor goes beyond just bedding, and it encapsulates the dopamine decorating concept that's grown over the last year—the idea that you should choose pieces and style your home based on what makes you happy. It also focuses on a feeling of nostalgia, and heart-shaped decor evokes a playfulness that may take you back to your childhood bedroom.

While they're typically associated with Valentine's Day, these charming symbols of love and affection in their homes throughout the year.

Case in point: The IKEA heart sheets, aka the BARNDRÖM duvet cover and pillowcase set, that have taken over TikTok with over 2.2 million views under the hashtag #ikeahearts. (The flannel set, with its red and pink heart patterns, retails for $25 but unfortunately is only available for twin-sized beds.)

To add touches of this lovely pattern to your space, hang a heart-shaped garland over your bed to create a sweet, cozy headboard. Or make it your own by cutting string to your chosen length, cutting out hearts from paper, decorating them with stamps, doodles, and stickers, and connecting them with glue or tape. Some of the more serious TikTok DIYers are even quilting patchwork hearts (which would fit right into a cottagecore setup). On and offline, the Le Creuset Heart Cocotte is a customer favorite, along with other heart-shaped kitchenware, like the Chef's Choice M840 Waffle Maker and any heart bundt pans you can get your hands on.

And hearts aren't just showing up in decor—something that anyone who’s stepped inside a modern bakery in the past few years knows. The food world is full of heart-shaped cakes, particularly popular on social media. Bakers on TikTok cater exactly to what the audience wants: over-the-top, feminine cakes with a vintage twist. It seems each cake features more maraschino cherries, edible sparkles, cursive writing, and buttercream than the one before it.

As the love for heart-shaped decor continues to grow, it's clear these symbols are no longer confined to a specific season. Whether it's through DIY projects or a set of heart-patterned sheets, the trend brings an aesthetically-pleasing element of joy any time of the year.



