Heart Healthy Foods: What to Eat and What to Avoid

Your everyday lifestyle habits, especially your diet, are essential to supporting your heart health. Heart diseases, including conditions like high blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol, heart attack, an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), and stroke, have been the leading cause of death among people living in the United States since 1933.

Changing the foods you eat is one of the most effective ways to improve your heart health.

This article will help you design a heart-healthy diet pattern, including foods to eat more of (and less of) to support your heart.

Heart-Healthy Food List: What to Eat

Following a heart-healthy dietary pattern isn't about removing everything you enjoy, but it is about prioritizing eating more nutrient-dense and heart-protective foods. Below are some of the best foods to eat to support heart health.

Leafy Green Vegetables

Leafy greens are rich in dietary nitrates, which can help lower blood pressure. They're also packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and beta-carotene, which reduce inflammation and oxidative stress (when antioxidant levels are low). Both of these are risk factors for heart disease.

Additionally, they contain high levels of folate, a B vitamin (B9) necessary for reducing homocysteine, an amino acid linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Try these:



Collard greens

Mustard greens

Red leaf lettuce

Romaine lettuce

Spinach

Swiss chard



Whole Grains

Unlike their refined (ultra-processed) counterparts, whole grains are high in dietary fiber, which helps reduce cholesterol levels and improve blood vessel function. They also contain essential nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants, which support healthy blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Whole grains also have a low glycemic index, meaning they take longer to digest and don't cause dramatic spikes in your blood sugar. Eating whole grains is associated with a lower risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, as they help prevent plaque buildup that can clog your arteries and lead to a stroke or heart attack.

Try these:



Amaranth

Brown rice

Farro

Millet

Quinoa

Teff

Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins (which give them their beautiful colors), and help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Berries are also an excellent source of fiber, which helps support healthy cholesterol levels and improve overall cardiovascular function.

They're also a good source of vitamin C and other nutrients that support healthy blood vessels. Regularly eating berries can help improve arterial function and support healthy blood pressure.

Try these:



Açaí berries

Blackberries

Blueberries

Raspberries

Strawberries



Avocados

Avocados are rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, which can help lower levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, or "bad" cholesterol, and reduce the risk of heart disease. They're also high in potassium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure by balancing out the effects of sodium.

Additionally, avocados have fiber to support cholesterol levels and healthy arteries. The fruit is also packed with antioxidants like vitamins C and E, which protect against oxidative stress and inflammation.

Try these:

Avocado chunks in soups and salads

Avocado mashed on toast



Frozen avocado in smoothies

Homemade guacamole

Sliced avocado on tacos, burritos, and enchiladas



Fatty Fish or Fish Oil

Fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA, which can help reduce inflammation, triglycerides, and blood pressure and lower the risk of heart disease.

These healthy fats also help prevent the formation of blood clots, reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Furthermore, regular fatty fish consumption supports healthy arterial walls. Experts recommend aiming for 8–12 ounces of low-mercury fish per week.

You can consider a fish oil supplement if you don't eat fish. Alternatively, plant-based EPA and DHA supplements are derived from microalgae instead of fish.

However, some research shows that omega-3 fatty acid supplements may be dangerous for people with arrhythmia, especially at high doses, so it's best to speak with your healthcare provider before trying them.

Try these:



Halibut

Mackerel

Rainbow trout

Salmon

Tuna



Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation. They're also high in antioxidants, like vitamin E, which protect against oxidative stress and improve overall heart function.

Like other nuts, walnuts are also a good source of fiber, which helps bring down high cholesterol levels and promote healthy blood vessels. Additionally, they contain magnesium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure.

Try these:



Toasted walnuts

Walnuts in homemade trail mix

Whole or ground walnuts in oatmeal and yogurt



Beans

Eating beans is essential for heart health because they're packed with soluble fiber, which helps lower high cholesterol levels. Beans are also a good source of protein, providing vital nutrients without the saturated fats found in animal proteins that can contribute to heart disease.

Beans contain potassium, which balances sodium and promotes normal blood pressure. Their antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds support cardiovascular health by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

Try these:

Black beans

Black-eyed peas

Cannellini beans

Chickpeas (garbanzo beans)

Navy beans



Pinto beans



Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is rich in flavonoids, particularly epicatechins, antioxidants that can improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. They also help reduce inflammation and prevent oxidative stress.

Dark chocolate contains compounds that can improve cholesterol levels by increasing levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, or "good" cholesterol, and decreasing LDL cholesterol. Enjoying dark chocolate occasionally can help improve endothelial function, which supports healthy blood vessels and overall heart health.

Try these:

Adding cacao powder to smoothies or batters

Putting dark chocolate pieces in homemade trail mix



Adding dark chocolate pieces to muffin or waffle batters



Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that helps reduce oxidative stress. They also contain fiber and potassium, which your body needs to regulate blood pressure and maintain proper heart function.

Additionally, tomatoes provide vitamins C and E, which support healthy blood vessels and reduce inflammation, contributing to overall heart health.

Try these:



Canned tomatoes for pasta sauce

Diced tomatoes for soups, sauces, and chilis

Homemade tomato salsa

Sliced tomatoes in sandwiches, wraps, and burgers

Tomato wedges in salads



Almonds

Eating almonds is good for your heart because they are high in monounsaturated fats, which help lower LDL cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Almonds are also a good source of fiber.

They contain magnesium, a vital mineral for regulating blood pressure and preventing heart-related issues. Finally, almonds are rich in antioxidants, like vitamin E, which protect against oxidative stress and inflammation.

Try these:

Almonds in homemade trail mix

Almonds pureed into almond butter

Chopped almonds in oatmeal and yogurt



Chia Seeds, Flaxseeds, and Hemp Seeds

Chia, flax, and hemp seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation. These seeds are excellent sources of dietary fiber and provide essential minerals such as magnesium and potassium, which help regulate blood pressure and support heart function. Additionally, chia, flax, and hemp seeds contain antioxidants.

Try these:

Adding seeds to muffin, pancake batter, and banana bread batter

Combining 1 tablespoon of chia seeds or ground flax seeds with 2 tablespoons of water to make the equivalent of 1 plant-based egg for baking

Tossing seeds into smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt



Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, which helps lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular function. Garlic is known to reduce cholesterol levels, specifically lowering LDL.

It has anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce the risk of heart disease by preventing inflammation in blood vessels. Additionally, garlic supports healthy circulation, helping to prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Try these:



Adding garlic to nearly any sautéed dish

Mixing minced garlic with olive oil to serve with bread

Olive Oil

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which help lower bad cholesterol levels and offer some protection against heart disease. It contains powerful antioxidants called polyphenols, which protect against oxidative stress and inflammation.

It also supports healthy blood vessel function by improving endothelial function and reducing blood pressure. Regular olive oil consumption is associated with a lower risk of heart attacks and strokes. It is commonly recommended as part of a heart-healthy diet, especially when it replaces dairy fat (like butter or mayo).

Try these:

Combining olive oil and balsamic vinegar for homemade salad dressing

Sautéing veggies and protein with a small amount of olive oil until brown

Tossing potatoes in olive oil and roasting them in the oven

Edamame

Edamame (soybeans) are rich in protein, potassium, and fiber. They also contain isoflavones, which reduce inflammation and improve artery elasticity, supporting healthy blood vessels. Plus, the antioxidants in edamame protect against oxidative stress.

Try these:



Adding shelled edamame beans to soups, salads, or pasta dishes

Boiling or steaming edamame in pods and sprinkling with salt

Making edamame hummus



Green Tea

Green tea is rich in catechins, powerful antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and prevent cell damage linked to heart disease. It has also been shown to improve blood vessel function and reduce blood pressure.

Green tea also helps lower LDL and increase HDL, promoting a healthier blood fat profile. Regular consumption of green tea can boost heart health by preventing the build-up of arterial plaque and reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Try these:

For iced tea, steeping multiple green tea bags in a pitcher of cool water in the fridge

For hot tea, boiling water, pouring it into a mug, and steeping a green tea bag for a few minutes before removing



Nonfat or Low-Fat Dairy Products

Recent research shows that dairy's effect on heart health is about more than just the fat content. One systematic review found that healthy people with normal cholesterol levels can consume a moderate amount of dairy (up to 200 grams per day), regardless of fat content, without having a negative impact on heart health.

Within those 200 grams, it is recommended to opt for fermented dairy products, such as sour milk products (e.g., kefir) and yogurt, to optimize heart health.

If you don't consume dairy, consider drinking soy milk. Soy milk is linked to improved cardiovascular outcomes and all-cause mortality risk, similar to nonfat (skim) milk.

Try these:

Opting for nonfat, low-fat, or soy milk in cereal, coffee, smoothies, baked goods, and soups and for drinking on its own

Prioritizing fermented varieties like yogurt, kefir, and cheese when incorporating dairy

Healthy Proteins

Proteins provide the amino acids required for maintaining muscle mass, tissue repair, and metabolic health. Lean protein sources are ideal for supporting heart health, as eating proteins high in saturated fats is associated with higher cholesterol and worsened heart health outcomes.

Try these:

Legumes (beans, peas, lentils)

Nuts and seeds

Omega-3-rich fish

Seitan (a plant-based meat alternative made from vital wheat gluten)

Soy foods (tofu, tempeh, edamame)



Foods to Avoid for Heart Health

As you plan your diet to include more foods promoting heart health, it's equally important to reduce foods that have the opposite effect.

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends minimizing red and processed meats (like hot dogs, sausage, and bacon) and high-fat dairy products (like full-fat milk), which tend to be high in saturated and trans fats. Additionally, it's best to avoid foods high in added salt, as this can contribute to increased blood pressure.

Limiting your ultra-processed food intake is an excellent approach to improving your heart health and overall well-being. For example, packaged snack foods (like potato chips and cookies) and sugary sodas are high in calories but low in beneficial nutrients, promoting inflammation and unintentional weight gain.

What Foods Prevent Heart Attacks?

Nutrition is a powerful tool for heart attack prevention. Emphasize foods that are low in saturated and trans fats, added sugar, and salt and high in fiber, antioxidants, lean protein, and unsaturated omega-3 fatty acids, such as:

Fruits

Lean proteins



Legumes



Nuts and seeds

Vegetables

Whole grains

These foods can help in the following ways:

Preventing excess inflammation

Protecting cells from oxidative stress and damage

Aiding in healthy circulation

Preventing clogged arteries and blood clots

How Can You Improve Heart Health Fast?

In addition to improving the nutritional quality of your diet, it's important to make other positive lifestyle changes. Some other habits that support heart health include:

Regular exercise : Experts recommend a minimum of 150–300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise, 75–150 minutes per week of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity, or a combination of the two, as well as two days of strength training per week.

Alcohol moderation : If you consume alcohol, the AHA recommends a limit of up to two drinks per day for men and up to one drink per day for women. If you don't drink, there's no reason to start.

Not smoking : Smoking damages the lining of your blood vessels and arteries, which can promote the buildup of plaque, making the heart work harder and increasing the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Smoking also reduces oxygen in your blood, which can harm your heart and other vital organs and increase the risk of blood clots.

Managing stress: Stress triggers the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, raising blood pressure and heart rate, putting extra strain on your heart over time.



Diets for Heart Disease

If you need more guidance on how to design a heart-healthy diet, the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet and the Mediterranean diet have already done some of this work for you. Both diet patterns have been studied for their positive impacts on heart (and overall) health.

DASH Diet

The DASH diet is a balanced eating plan designed to lower blood pressure and improve heart health.

It emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products while limiting foods high in saturated fats, cholesterol, and added sugars. The diet is rich in essential nutrients such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium, crucial for regulating blood pressure.

The DASH diet promotes a high intake of fiber and healthy fats, helping lower cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation. Overall, adhering to the DASH diet has been shown to significantly decrease the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular conditions.



Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet is a heart-healthy eating plan inspired by the traditional dietary patterns of Mediterranean countries. It emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. It also includes moderate consumption of fish and poultry, with olive oil as the primary source of fat, while limiting red meat and sweets.

This diet is rich in monounsaturated fats, particularly olive oil, which help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. The Mediterranean diet also provides a high intake of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds from plant-based foods.

Studies have shown that following the Mediterranean diet can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and related conditions by improving blood pressure, lipid profiles, and blood vessel function.



Summary

Optimal nutrition is an essential component of supporting your cardiovascular health. By eating more foods that provide fiber, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals without a lot of saturated fat, added sugar, and sodium, you can make a substantial difference in the health and function of your heart.

The first step is becoming aware of foods you eat most and determine ways to boost the nutritional value of what you're eating. Fruits, veggies, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins are always a good option.

