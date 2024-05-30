Healthy Coping Skills Every Kid Should Learn

Kids have to learn how to handle feelings of anger and sadness. These coping skills will help them process and regulate any emotions life throws their way.

Medically reviewed by Wayne Fleisig, Ph.D.Medically reviewed by Wayne Fleisig, Ph.D.

As a parent, you’ve probably muttered under your breath, “I can’t even,” more times than you can count. Whether it's getting your toddler to put on their sneakers or convince your teenager to finish dinner, you likely have found a way to cope. And to do that you need effective coping skills, the behaviors and strategies we use to manage stressful situations, which ideally, we pass onto our children.

Over the years, everyone develops and learns on their go-to coping skills, and your kids will, too. Maybe you journal, go for a long walk, or practice deep breathing. Regardless of how you cope, we all know how important it is to have those coping skills that help us calm down and think through our problems. And it's important to start teaching your little one those coping skills for kids early on.

Related: 4 Big Emotions to Be Sure You're Talking About With Little Kids

Why Coping Skills Are Important for Kids

Throughout your life, there have been difficult situations you’ve had to navigate. It could be as life-changing as the loss of a loved one, to something smaller, like that overwhelming feeling that comes with a sink full of dishes.

But learning how to use those coping skills isn’t something your kids are born knowing.

“Kids experience very big, raw emotions, and they don't have the executive functioning skills adults have to regulate themselves,” says Megan Wojtak, LPC, SAC, a psychotherapist with Nulife Therapy. “It's important for kids to learn how to soothe themselves and tolerate distressing emotions rather than reacting to them or acting on them.”

From stress and grief to peer pressure and all the feelings in between, your kids will face an entire array of emotions. As parents, we can’t (and shouldn’t) shield them from the difficult parts of life, but rather help them work through stressful moments with coping skills that fit their personalities and interests.

Related: This Teacher Just Gave a Masterclass on Helping Kids Regulate Their Emotions and We Can All Learn From Her

How to Teach Coping Skills to Kids

Tried and true coping skills will serve kids now and in the future. Once they master the basics, their skills will evolve as they face more complex situations.

Just keep in mind that every kid has different responses to coping skills. Having a toolbox full of healthy options means they’re less likely to fall into unhealthy habits like withdrawal, self-harm, or irregular eating patterns (like over- or under-eating).

“We know coping skills can help children manage stress and face challenges with confidence. They learn how to cope over time through relationships with primary caregivers who model how to cope with difficult challenges and life stressors,” says Beth Tyson, psychotherapist, grief & trauma expert.

So, how do we introduce these skills to our kids? Here are a few different ways to get you started.

Model healthy coping behaviors yourself

Actions speak louder than words. If it feels like you’ve talked to your child but they aren’t understanding your words, be aware that showing them how you cope with those hard feelings and stress can be more effective than telling them how to.

Encourage open communication

A part of this open communication is talking about and validating your child’s feelings. “Validating a child's emotions, even anger, is crucial. Talking about all the emotions helps them label it and teaches the kids to identify their emotions,” Wojtak explains.

Create a supportive environment

This is most effective by creating a safe space by actively listening. When your child feels safe, like they won’t get in trouble for expressing negative emotions, they’re more likely to explore them.

Provide tools and resources

There are a variety of flashcards and games your child can use to learn coping skills. These resources can help your child identify and label emotions.

Try different coping skills until you find one that works

You know the phrase, 'If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again'? The same is true for your child finding the right coping skill for them. Don’t give up your kid if they don’t learn coping skills right away.

Related: List of Feeling Words From A to Z

Teach and practice coping statements

When we get upset, we as adults tell ourselves things like, "It's ok. It's not worth getting angry about." But kids don't always have these types of phrases at their disposal. So practice with your child imaginary scenarios in which a challenging situation might arise, like a sibling taking his favorite toy, and have him come up with what he can say to himself to calm down if he begins to feel angry. Like all other skills, the more you practice with him the better he should get.

Then right before a situation might come up, such as right before he is going to play with a friend who often frustrates him, or when he asks you for something but before you answer, remind him to practice again, so the coping skill is fresh in his mind.

Related: 8 Ways to Help an Emotionally Sensitive Child

Different Types of Coping Skills for Kids

No matter what category of coping skill is the best fit for your child, Tyson recommends incorporating bilateral stimulation, otherwise known as BLS.

“BLS are incredible coping skills for calming a child's overactive nervous system. It involves engaging both sides of the body," Tyson says. "At the same time, to promote relaxation, emotional regulation, and integration of experiences.”

“If your child becomes distressed, discontinue the activity or interaction,” Tyson adds. “Explain the action step-by-step and allow them to have a choice in the activity. Be prepared to provide comfort and help them regulate their emotions by remaining calm and compassionate.”

Physical Coping Skills for Kids

Activities that burn off energy and get your child’s body moving can reduce stress hormones.

Going for a nature walk

Having a fun, silly dancing party

Practicing yoga

Riding bikes

Rocking or swaying

Gardening

Creative Coping Skills for Kids

Activities that incorporate and inspire your child’s creativity can help them processes and regulate emotion. These activities also create a calm space to reflect on their day, and sharpen their ability to focus on one specific project—perhaps even giving them satisfaction of completing a project on their own terms.

Draw or color

Painting

Write positive affirmations

Tapping or drumming

Relaxing Coping Skills for Kids

Never in the history of, well, anything, has simply telling someone to calm down actually been helpful. These relaxing coping skills allow your child to be aware of their stress—and release it. In particular, meditating and going for a walk for 10 minutes were found to improve mood in young adults. Here are a few more strategies.

Meditating

Journaling

Listening to music

Deep breathing

Progressive muscle relaxation (tensing parts of your body and then relaxing)

Social Coping Skills for Kids

Sometimes talking to other people is just what your kids need to cope with the curveballs life throws them. Research also suggests that building these social connections boosts self-esteem, and empowers your child to take control for their emotions.

Talking about how you’re feeling with family members

Playing a board game together

Joining support clubs

Volunteering and helping other people

Engage in role-playing situations where they can act out a tough situation







Key Takeaway

It’s essential for your child’s mental and emotional health to develop coping skills. While working together to find the best fit, be patient and keep in mind, this is a learning experience for them.







For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.