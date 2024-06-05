What is the healthiest fruit? The No. 1 pick, according to a dietitian

Fruits and vegetables should make up a large portion of the food you eat every day, per recommendations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but the vast majority of us fail to meet this goal. In fact, according to 2019 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 12% U.S. adults ate the advised 1 and a half to 2 cups of fruit daily.

Many of the 2019 survey respondents said they didn't eat that much fruit because they think it's too expensive or didn't have access to it. After all, most of us know that eating fruit can boost your health. For example, the fiber in most fruits strengthens your gut, and they have micronutrients, such as antioxidants, which can reduce your risk of future diseases, like cancer, cardiovascular disease and even depression.

But if fruit is hard for you to come by and add into your daily diet, you may be wondering about the healthiest fruit to give you the most bang for your buck. And as a registered dietitian, I'm happy to share which fruits have the most research-supported benefits.

What is the healthiest fruit?

Blueberries are the healthiest fruit, based on my expertise and research.

To start, they are blue in color due to their high levels of anthocyanin, a type of antioxidant. Studies show that eating blueberries regularly may reduce the likelihood of developing heart disease, as well as Type 2 diabetes. They're also toward the top of the list of beneficial brain foods, since they may reduce risk of dementia, according to an April 2022 study.

Blueberries may also aid in weight maintenance, as eating more anthocyanin can reduce belly fat and body fat overall by up to 9%, according to a March 2020 study.

Top 15 healthiest fruits

Now that we've got my pick for healthiest fruit out of the way, let's look at the runners-up. In fact, it's better for your health to eat a variety of fruits than it is to munch only on blueberries every day. That's because getting a range of fruits into your diet means you're consuming different nutrients, helping you meet your daily needs.

Also, eating many types of plant-based foods boosts your gut health by diversifying your microbiome. And because your gut is such an essential part of your body function, focusing on fruit is an easy way to prioritize your health.

Strawberries

Looking to boost your immune system with food? Try popping a few strawberries — just eight, in fact, will meet your daily vitamin C goal, which will not only help you keep infections at bay, but it will also increase your collagen production. Strawberries may also improve your cholesterol levels and counter inflammation in the body, according to some studies.

Raspberries

Some consider raspberries a gut-health superfood thanks to their high fiber content. Just 1 cup provides 8 grams, a solid chunk of the recommended 25 to 38 grams daily. Raspberries also are high in magnesium, potassium, vitamin C and other antioxidants that can help your cells stave off disease.

Avocado

Although we often eat them as a heart-smart fat, avocados are technically a fruit. Much of their fat is monounsaturated, a type predominant in extra virgin olive oil, a staple of the ultra-healthy Mediterranean diet. One study found that replacing some of the carbohydrates in a meal with either a half or whole avocado was associated with several improvements in markers of heart health among overweight and obese individuals.

Watermelon

Watermelon may taste sweet, but a cup of this juicy fruit has less natural sugar than the same portion of many other fruits, including blueberries. Watermelon and 100% watermelon juice are notable for a compound called l-citrulline, which has been shown to reduce muscle soreness after exercising. Watermelon is also a good choice after a workout since it’s about 90% water. Each cup supplies about five ounces of water, so it can help on the hydration front.

One thing that makes dates so special is they’re sweet and caramely but have no added sugar and are low on the glycemic index. Dates make our list of the healthiest fruits because they’ve been associated with impressive benefits, including supporting brain and gut health. Additionally, a small study among people with type 2 diabetes found that dates may help lower total cholesterol and raise healthy HDL cholesterol without impacting blood-sugar levels.

Prunes

Many people think of prunes for their impact on digestive health, but their effect on bone health is worth mentioning, too. One study found five to six prunes per day preserved bone mass among postmenopausal women, while those skipping this daily habit experienced a decline in bone mass.

Kiwi

In addition to supplying more than 100% of your daily vitamin C requirement, kiwis may support better sleep, digestion and mood. A wide range of nutrients, antioxidants and bioactive substances are thought to be related to kiwi’s health benefits.

Cherries

Like kiwis, cherries have the potential to help you sleep better. Studies also indicate that cherries may help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress factors involved in initiating and promoting numerous chronic illnesses. Eating cherries may also reduce exercise-induced muscle soreness.

Bananas

Bananas get a bad rap, but we consider them one of the healthiest fruits because they have a slew of nutrients, including fiber, potassium, copper, magnesium and vitamin B6. They also get extra points for being portable, convenient and naturally sweet.

Apples

An apple a day really may keep the doctor away. In addition to supplying fiber, apples contain potent antioxidants. Daily intake of this fruit has been shown to lower blood pressure, total cholesterol, unhealthy LDL cholesterol and inflammation status while increasing good HDL cholesterol and supporting healthy endothelial function — a metric of how well your blood vessel lining is performing.

Grapefruit

The vitamin C in grapefruit helps promote collagen production, which supports skin health and helps prevent against wrinkling and sagging skin. This antioxidant also supports healthy immune functioning. This juicy fruit may also be a great weapon against cancer. Compounds in grapefruit may have anti-cancer properties and studies on vitamin C suggest that people with high intakes have lower incidences of numerous cancers, including bladder, breast, lung, pancreatic and prostate cancer.

However, eating grapefruit while taking certain prescription medications may cause serious health problems, so check with your doctor or pharmacist before eating grapefruit if you’re taking prescription drugs.

Pomegranate

Chemical compounds in this fruit act as an internal sunscreen, protecting you from UVB rays. Other potential benefits from consuming pomegranate and its juice include improved memory, protection against cancer, reduced blood pressure and less post-workout muscle soreness and fatigue.

Pears

The high fiber content in pears promotes digestive health, blood sugar control, heart health and weight management. Plus, evidence suggests that eating two pears each day improves metrics of metabolic health among people with metabolic syndrome.

Blackberries

In addition to being rich in fiber, compounds in blackberries have antiviral and antibacterial properties that target the germs associated with cavities and gum disease. Additionally, evidence suggests that blackberries may help promote insulin sensitivity and protect against obesity.

Mangoes

Carotenoid compounds give mangoes their golden color, and they’re also related to mangoes’ health benefits. Two of these nutrients — lutein and zeaxanthin — promote better vision, while a third, mangiferin, protects against cancer. Early research also suggests this nutrient may help reduce acne.

Best fruits to eat daily

Berries will give you a lot of bang for the buck, but you don’t want to eat the same fruit on repeat for the rest of your life! Fruits vary in the types and amounts of nutrients they supply, but they all have superpowers. So it’s best to eat a variety of fruits to benefit from the spectrum of protective substances they provide. Most people could benefit from adding more fruit to their diets, and while we’ve listed some of the healthiest fruits to prioritize, it’s a good idea to eat a range of fruits throughout the week.

Whole fruit is the healthiest way to eat fruit

Reach for fruit in forms that don’t include added sugars, such as fresh and unsweetened frozen and dried fruits. A small amount of 100% fruit juice, such as 100% orange or grapefruit juice, can also fit within healthy dietary patterns and help you meet your nutrient needs. If you’re choosing juice, stick with one, 4-ounce serving and choose alternative forms of unsweetened fruit to meet the rest of your fruit requirements.

Are there any unhealthy fruits?

Many people are concerned about the sugar in fruit, but the sugar found naturally in fruit differs greatly from the sugar added to processed foods. Research shows that it’s beneficial to include fruit in your diet, so you don’t need to worry that certain fruits are unhealthy because they’re high in natural sugar.

Fruit drinks — punches, ades (such as lemonade) and cocktails — contain added sugar and potentially other additives, so it’s best to drink these infrequently, if at all. Dried fruit that’s coated in added sugar should also be swapped for unsweetened dried fruit when possible.

Best fruits for weight loss

While some diets, like keto and carnivore, shun fruit, evidence suggests that fruit can help support a healthy weight. The fiber in fruit contributes to feelings of fullness, helping you eat the right amount for your body’s needs while also supplying beneficial bacteria to your gut. Your gut is involved in nutrient absorption and weight regulation, so fruit can help support weight management via its role in gut health. Low-calorie, nutrient-dense fruit can also replace higher-calorie, heavily processed snacks. The bottom line is that any fruit is a good choice for weight loss.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com