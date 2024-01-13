Here are some of the healthiest breakfast options, according to a dietician

TechCrunch

BlackRock has yet again cut the value of its holding in Byju's, slashing the implied valuation of the Indian startup to about $1 billion from $22 billion in early 2022, according to disclosures made by the asset manager. At the end of October last year, BlackRock said it valued Byju's shares at about $209.6 apiece, down from the peak of $4,660 in 2022, implying a valuation of $990 million. The asset manager, like other mutual fund investors, makes multiple disclosures about its portfolio in a year, but doesn't explain its rationale behind any valuation adjustments.