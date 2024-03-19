A Healthcare Mogul Is Selling an Oceanfront South Florida Compound for $82 Million

A trio of oceanfront properties owned by Michigan-based health-care entrepreneur Mark Mitchell are simultaneously up for sale in South Florida. Consisting of two mansions and a vacant parcel resting in the exclusive Veromar neighborhood of Vero Beach, directly overlooking the Atlantic, the total asking price is a whopping $82 million. The homes are listed separately by Cindy O’Dare, Richard Boga and Kristin Dobson with the O’Dare Boga Dobson Group of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty for $42 million and just under $20 million, while the spare lot is asking $14 million.

The properties were acquired by Mitchell and his wife Colby in two separate deals. The couple purchased a contemporary residence at 3700 Ocean Drive from Alloy founder and chairman Katherine McConvey in summer 2021 for $16.8 million, and subsequently picked up two adjacent lots at 3750 Ocean Drive and 3746 Ocean Drive also owned by the developer for $4.2 million. Together, the three-parcel spread spans over 2.7-acres of land and 400 feet of waterfront footage.

More from Robb Report

3700 Ocean Drive features a main house and guesthouse, for a total of eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in 18,000 square feet of living space.

Containing 18,000 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms and 12 baths, the largest modernist structure (above) was built and designed in 2014 by architect Erik Helgen in collaboration with Alloy, then renovated inside and out to the tune of $2 million by the Mitchells. Sitting on roughly 200 feet of oceanfront footage, the walled and gated abode is highlighted by a soaring glass-lined living area centered around a massive two-way fireplace and a pair of fiber-optic lighting installations by Sharon Marston.

Elsewhere is a sumptuous master retreat boasting a marble and teak bath spotlighted by a steam shower and shell-shaped tub nestled alongside a linear fireplace. Other amenities include four fireplaces, several kitchens, dual offices, a gym, wet bar-equipped screening room and Savant home-automation system, with the palm-laced grounds spanning 1.4 acres and hosting a fire-pit, an 80-foot infinity-edge pool flanked by a tiki hut, and an al fresco lounging and entertaining patio with a pizza oven. There’s also a separate two-story guesthouse and garage space for up to 10 vehicles.

3750 Ocean Drive has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms in just over 7,600 square feet.

As for the smaller of the two dwellings (above), it’s perched on a 0.6-acre parcel offering 100 feet of waterfront footage. Completed this year by architect Gregory Anderson and Waters Edge Estates—and originally offered for $21 million, before having been recently reduced to just under $20 million—the custom-built structure features seven bedrooms and nine baths spread across a little more than 7,600 square feet of two-level living space offering a mix of limestone and wide-plank hardwood floors, wood-beam ceilings and picturesque ocean views via floor-to-ceiling walls of glass.

A great room outfitted with living, dining and family room areas connects to a gourmet kitchen decked out with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, an eat-in island, a butler’s pantry, and top-tier Miele, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances; and other standout features include an elevator, two primary bedrooms, an office space and entertainment room with a wet bar. A beachfront lanai sporting a saltwater pool and spa also can be found on the premises, complemented by a guesthouse resting atop the three-car garage.

3746 Ocean Drive is primed for an 11,000-squre-foot estate.

Rounding it all out is the 0.69-acre vacant parcel (above), which features 100 feet of direct ocean frontage and includes plans available for an 11,000-square-foot estate, per the listing.

Mitchell founded the nationwide house-call service Visiting Physicians Association and U.S. Medical Management, which sold to Centene Corp. in 2019 for around $325 million. Currently managing partner of Mitchell Family Office, a private-equity firm that invests in health-care ventures, he also maintains a primary home in Michigan, as well as Daxton Hotel in the Detroit suburb of Birmingham.

Click here for more photos of Mark Mitchell’s Florida compound.

Mark Mitchell Compound Vero Beach

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.