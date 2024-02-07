Health Benefits of Passion Fruit

Medically reviewed by Roxana Ehsani, RD

Passion fruit, scientifically known as Passiflora edulis or Passiflora flavicarpa, depending on its color, is from the Passifloraceae plant family. Of the 500 species in this family of plants, the passion fruit stands out for its historically highlighted medicinal properties.

This exotic fruit is grown in tropical and subtropical regions, such as South America, South Africa, Florida, and the Caribbean. Still, it continues to gain popularity worldwide for its purported health benefits.

Passion fruit, usually purple or yellow in color, is characterized by a hard outer rind and soft pulp inside full of seeds. The seeds and pulp are edible and contain several essential nutrients, including antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals that support many avenues of health.

Rich in Nutrients

Passion fruit provides a vast array of nutrients that support overall health and well-being. It's a rich source of vitamins A and C, which support skin, eye, and immune health. It also contains small portions of potassium and magnesium, which play a role in heart health and muscle function. Passion fruit is also low in calories, making it a convenient way to boost your nutrient intake without exceeding calorie needs.

Boosts the Immune System

Passion fruit contains a high level of nutrients, and including it in a well-balanced diet can help maintain a resilient immune system and reduce the risk of infection and disease. It’s a rich source of vitamin C, a potent antioxidant with immune-boosting properties. One small fruit provides almost 10% of the Daily Value (DV) of vitamin C.

Vitamin C, along with other antioxidants, helps fight free radicals in the body to combat oxidative stress and inflammation. It also plays a role in white blood cell production, tissue formation, and wound healing.

Passionfruit also contains beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential to maintaining healthy skin and mucus membranes, which protect the body from harmful pathogens.

Supports Heart Health

Passion fruit has been shown to benefit heart health. It's rich in dietary fiber, which helps regulate cholesterol levels. Soluble fiber, in the form of pectin, binds to cholesterol in the digestive tract and prevents its absorption in the body. This can lower the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol in the body.

Additionally, one passion fruit without refuse (peels) contains around 63 milligrams (mg) of potassium. Potassium plays a role in regulating blood pressure, which may be helpful for heart health. However, one passion fruit only accounts for about 2% of your daily potassium, as the average healthy adult needs between 2,600-3,400 mg of potassium daily.

Improves Insulin Sensitivity

Passion fruit contains a phytochemical called piceatannol, which has been linked to several purported health benefits in animals. However, recent research on human participants showed that supplemental piceatannol can improve metabolic health markers in select populations.

The study required subjects to take 20 mg of piceatannol daily, and as a result, overweight men saw an improvement in insulin sensitivity. This shows piceatannol, which is present in large amounts in passion fruit seeds, may help overweight men use blood glucose more effectively.

Supports Gut Health

Passion fruit is a good source of fiber, offering many benefits to the gut microbiome. Research continues to highlight the gut's role in overall health, showing that a disruption in the microbiome can cause inflammation and lead to chronic health concerns. Nutrient-dense foods that are rich in fiber help maintain gut health and nourish the good bacteria in the digestive tract.

Adults need approximately 25-30 grams (g) of fiber daily but often fall short of meeting their needs. Adequate fiber intake supports regular bowel movements, healthy cholesterol levels, and blood sugar control. One passion fruit contains around 2 g of fiber and only 18 calories, helping to maximize fiber intake without excessive calories.

Supports Skin Health

Passion fruit may also benefit skin health, as research has linked piceatannol with many positive effects on the skin. For example, a recent study found that supplementing with passion fruit extract improved skin hydration and reduced fatigue.

Passion fruit is also packed with antioxidants like vitamin C that can significantly benefit the skin. Antioxidants help fight free radicals that contribute to signs of aging and oxidative stress (an imbalance that can cause cell damage and disease). Plus, its vitamin A content can support skin regeneration and help maintain a clear complexion.

Nutrition of Passion Fruit

Passion fruit is a nutrient-dense food. However, since it's a small fruit, it contains tiny portions of vitamins and minerals, making it appropriate for many therapeutic diets. None of the nutrients in one passion fruit exceed 10% of the recommended Daily Value.

One purple passion fruit without refuse contains:

Calories: 17.5

Protein: 0.4 g

Carbohydrates: 4.2 g



Fat: 0.12 g

Fiber: 1.9 g

Sodium: 5 mg



Vitamin C: 5.4 mg

Potassium: 62.6 mg

Magnesium: 5.2 mg

Vitamin A: 11.5 micrograms (mcg)

While this nutrition profile may not seem like a major contribution to the recommended daily intakes, eating passion fruit can still help you achieve a balanced diet. Plus, passion fruit is low in calories, meaning it can help boost nutrient intakes without skewing your total calorie intake.

Risks of Passion Fruit

Passion fruit is generally considered safe to eat. However, cyanogenic compounds found in fractions of immature passion fruit present concerns of toxicity. Consuming these compounds in large amounts can lead to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, and fatigue. Most of the concerning compounds are found in the peel, which is close to inedible. The pulp and its juice present less of a risk.

If passion fruit is not an appropriate choice for you, other tropical fruits can offer similar nutritional benefits. Pineapple, mango, pomegranate, and peaches are also acidic in taste and provide comparable nutrients.

Tips for Consuming Passion Fruit

Many people eat passion fruit raw by slicing it open and separating the flesh from the rind. The white film separating the rind from the pulp is edible but has a very bitter taste.

Yellow passion fruit is typically larger and more acidic than purple passion fruit. You can store whole passion fruit at room temperature, but putting it in the refrigerator will help it last longer.

There are many ways to enjoy passion fruit. Consider trying:



Pressing passion fruit through a strainer and mix the juice into various drinks and mocktails.

Adding passion fruit to yogurts and salads for crunch and a burst of sweetness.

Topping desserts with passion fruit.



A Quick Review

Passion fruit can be a flavorful and nutritious addition to a well-balanced diet. It's low in calories and packed with essential nutrients, like vitamins C and A. It's also rich in antioxidants and fiber, supporting many avenues of health. The nutritional profile of passion fruit can support immune function, gut health, blood sugar control, and heart health.

It's available in two common varieties—purple and yellow. Both can be enjoyed raw or added to various dishes, such as desserts, yogurts, and salads. Passion fruit is generally safe to eat, but eating the rinds in large quantities may present concerns of toxicity.



