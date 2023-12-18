Health Benefits of Lentils

Medically reviewed by Simone Harounian, MS

Lentils are members of the Fabaceae or bean family, which also includes other legumes, such as peas, black beans, and peanuts. Lentils are an important food source in many areas of the world and are a staple ingredient in Indian and Middle Eastern diets.

These tiny legumes are surprisingly high in nutrients, such as fiber, protein, magnesium, and folate, and, when consumed regularly, may benefit health in several ways.

Here’s everything you need to know about lentils, including their potential health benefits, nutrition, and how to add them to your diet.

Design by Health

Loaded with Nutrients

Lentils are an excellent source of various nutrients, including fiber, protein, and several vitamins and minerals.

If you’re following a plant-based diet, eating more lentils can help you increase your protein intake. One cup of lentils provides 17.9 grams (g) of protein, which exceeds the protein found in two large eggs or a 5-ounce (oz) container of Greek yogurt. Unlike animal proteins, lentils also provide fiber, packing 15.6 g per cup, which covers nearly 56% of the Daily Value of this important nutrient.

Protein provides the amino acids your body needs to produce hormones and neurotransmitters, build new proteins, grow and regenerate muscle tissue, and provide structure to your bones.

Fiber helps promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and keeps bowel movements regular and comfortable. High-fiber diets are effective in reducing the risk of common health conditions, such as colon cancer, heart disease, and diverticulitis. What’s more, protein and fiber help promote satiety, helping you feel full after eating, which can help you maintain a healthy body weight.

In addition to protein and fiber, lentils are rich in micronutrients, such as B vitamins, and minerals like magnesium, zinc, iron, potassium, and copper. Lentils are especially high in folate, a B vitamin that's needed for vital processes such as the formation of red blood cells, DNA and RNA synthesis, and cellular division. It also plays an essential role in fetal growth and development, making folate-rich foods, like lentils, a smart choice for pregnant people.

Just one cup of lentils covers 90% of your daily folate needs, making lentils one of the richest sources of folate you can eat.

An Excellent Source of Fiber

Fiber is a commonly underconsumed nutrient that’s important for overall health, including the health of the gastrointestinal and cardiovascular systems.

Studies show that most Americans are consuming too little fiber in their diets, which could negatively impact health and increase the risk of conditions like colon cancer and heart disease. The average American consumes just 15 g of fiber per day, which is just over half of the DV or the recommended minimum daily fiber intake.

Adding more fiber-rich foods, like lentils, into your diet could help reduce your risk of a number of health conditions, including colon cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease, and help you live a longer, healthier life.

A 2022 study that included data on over 86,000 U.S. adults found that people who consumed more fiber had a significantly lower risk of death from all causes, including cancer- and heart disease-related death, compared to participants with a low fiber intake.

Can Benefit Heart Health

Lentils are a rich source of nutrients that are essential for heart health, including magnesium and potassium, which help regulate blood pressure, and fiber, which is important for maintaining healthy blood lipid levels.

Studies show that people who consume more legumes, like lentils, are less likely to develop heart disease risk factors, such as high blood pressure (hypertension) and high cholesterol.

A 2022 study that included data on 7,522 European adults found that people with the highest daily intake of legumes, including lentils, were at the lowest risk for hypertension. The researchers suggested that increasing legume intake to more than 55 g per day, which equates to a little more than a ¼ cup of lentils, could help lower the risk of hypertension and associated diseases, including heart disease.

Lentils have also been shown to be effective for reducing levels of LDL or “bad” cholesterol, which can also help lower the risk of heart disease.

Promotes a Healthy Body Weight

In addition to lowering disease risk and improving your nutrient intake, adding legumes to your diet could help you lose excess body fat and maintain a healthy body weight. As mentioned above, lentils are a concentrated source of fiber and protein, which promote feelings of fullness after eating. Studies show that increasing fiber and protein intake could help people eat fewer calories without having to follow a restrictive diet.

A small 2018 study that included 15 adults who were considered obese found that a 12-week nonrestrictive protocol that involved six biweekly dietary counseling sessions and a daily dietary intake goal of 35 g of fiber and 0.8 g of lean protein per kilogram (kg) of body weight was not only effective for promoting weight loss, but it also helped improve diet quality. At the end of the study, participants lost an average of 2.2% of their body weight and decreased their daily calorie intake by an average of 265.5 calories. What’s more, 93% of participants were happy with the diet, and 92% of participants did not feel hungry while on the diet.

Many other studies have found that high-fiber and high-protein diets are effective for encouraging weight loss, improving body composition, and enhancing satiety.

Nutritional Facts of Lentils

Lentils are highly nutritious, providing a concentrated source of protein, fiber, and several vitamins and minerals.

Here’s the nutrition breakdown for a one-cup serving of cooked lentils:

Calories: 230

Carbohydrates: 39.8 grams (g)

Fiber: 15.6 g

Protein: 17.9 g

Fat: 0.75 g

Folate: 0.358 micrograms (mcg) or 90% of the Daily Value (DV)

Thiamine: 0.335 milligrams (mg) or 28% of the DV

Copper: 0.497 mg or 55% of the DV

Iron: 6.59 mg or 37% of the DV

Magnesium: 71.3 mg or 17% of the DV

Manganese: 0.978 mg or 43% of the DV

Phosphorus: 356 mg or 28% of the DV

Potassium: 731 mg or 16% of the DV

Zinc: 2.52 mg or 23% of the DV

Lentils are high in several nutrients that tend to be low in many American diets, like fiber, iron, magnesium, folate, and potassium.

Just one cup of lentils covers 17% of your needs for magnesium, a mineral that’s involved in critical processes such as nerve function, DNA synthesis, stress response, blood sugar and blood pressure regulation, and the maintenance of bone health.

Unfortunately, study findings suggest that only 40% of U.S. adults meet daily magnesium intake recommendations, which could negatively impact health and increase the risk of conditions like high blood pressure.

In addition to magnesium, lentils are high in several other important minerals, such as zinc, phosphorus, and potassium. Like magnesium, potassium is essential for blood pressure regulation and research suggests that increasing potassium intake by choosing potassium-rich foods, like lentils, could help reduce blood pressure and protect heart health.

Risks of Eating Lentils

Lentils are a healthy choice for most people and aren't associated with significant health risks. However, since they are so high in fiber, people who aren’t used to eating fiber-rich foods may experience bloating and gas after consuming lentils, especially in large portions.

If your diet is currently low in fiber, it’s suggested to slowly increase your fiber intake over time to reduce the risk of side effects like gas.

Lentils also contain FODMAPs, which is an acronym that stands for Fermentable Oligo-, Di-, Mono-saccharides, And Polyols. FODMAPs are a group of carbohydrates concentrated in certain foods that are poorly absorbed by the digestive system.

Some people who are sensitive to FODMAPs experience uncomfortable symptoms, such as diarrhea, gas, and bloating, after eating foods or drinks high in FODMAPs. People with Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), are more likely to be intolerant to FODMAPs.

If you’re intolerant to high-FODMAP foods, you may need to cut out or significantly reduce your intake of FODMAP-containing foods, including lentils.

Tips for Consuming Lentils

Lentils are a versatile ingredient and make a delicious addition to savory dishes like soups, salads, and pastas.

There are several types of lentils, including red lentils and French lentils, which vary in taste and texture. For example, red lentils take on a creamy texture and are ideal for soups and dal recipes, while French lentils have a more firm texture, making them a good choice for salads and side dishes.

You can purchase lentils canned or dried. Just keep in mind that while canned lentils are ready to eat, dried lentils require more preparation time.

Here are a few ways to add lentils to your diet:

Add lentils to soups and stews

Top green salads with lentils for a boost of plant-based protein

Use lentils to make filling veggie burgers

Toss lentils into grain dishes, such as rice pilaf and quinoa salads

Use red lentils to make traditional Indian dishes like dal and curry

You can add lentils to most any savory dish for a boost of nutrition and a source of filling fiber and plant-based protein.

A Quick Review

Lentils are a popular type of legume that are a staple ingredient in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. They’re an excellent source of fiber and protein and are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, such as folate, magnesium, and potassium.

Studies suggest that adding more legumes to your diet, including lentils, could help reduce your risk of a number of health conditions, including colon cancer and heart disease. Plus, increasing your intake of fiber- and protein-rich lentils could help you reach and maintain a healthy body weight.

Try adding lentils to dishes like soups, salads, and grain bowls for a delicious way to improve your diet quality.

For more Health.com news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Health.com.