Health Benefits of Earl Grey

Earl Grey is a type of tea traditionally made by flavoring black tea with the oil of bergamot, a type of citrus fruit native to Italy.

The health benefits associated with drinking Earl Grey tea are mostly related to the black tea leaves used to make Earl Grey, which are a powerful source of protective plant compounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about Earl Grey tea, including what it is, its potential health benefits, and risks associated with drinking Earl Grey.

What is Earl Grey Tea?

Earl Grey is made with black tea, which is considered a true tea. All true teas are made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant.

Black teas have a much darker color and stronger flavor compared to green tea because the tea leaves undergo longer oxidation times, during which the tea leaves are exposed to air. The oxidation process turns the tea leaves brown and intensifies the tea's flavor.

There are many types of black tea, including Assam, Darjeeling, and Ceylon teas, all of which have different tastes. Earl Grey tea is made with a blend of black tea and bergamot oil, which is extracted from bergamot orange, a citrus fruit native to Italy. However, some Earl Grey teas are made with synthetic bergamot flavor, which is less expensive than bergamot oil.

Earl Grey can be made from various types of black tea, so the taste of Earl Grey may vary between products. However, Earl Grey typically has a mildly sweet taste with notes of citrus.



Contains a Variety of Antioxidants

Black tea, which is the base of Earl Grey tea, is an excellent source of plant compounds that have antioxidant effects in the body.

Antioxidants help protect against cellular damage by neutralizing highly reactive substances called free radicals. When free radical levels get too high, it overwhelms the body’s antioxidant defenses, which leads to a condition called oxidative stress. Oxidative stress, which is associated with tissue damage and chronic inflammation, is considered a main driver behind the onset and progression of several health conditions, including certain cancers and heart disease.

Black tea contains a number of bioactive compounds that may help reduce markers of oxidative stress and inflammation. For example, black tea is high in polyphenols, such as epigallocatechin gallate, theaflavins, and thearubigins, which may help protect overall health by lowering inflammation and oxidative damage. Black tea also contains tea polysaccharides (TPS), which are types of carbohydrates that have strong antioxidant properties.

Studies show that drinking black tea may reduce oxidative stress in certain populations. For example, an older 2010 study that included 46 people with type 2 diabetes, a condition often associated with oxidative stress, found that drinking two to four cups of black tea made with black tea extract per day for four weeks led to significant reductions in the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein and significant increases in the antioxidant enzyme glutathione. The treatment also reduced levels of the oxidative stress marker malondialdehyde.

Black tea’s high concentration of cellular-protective compounds is thought to be the reason why people who regularly consume black tea have a reduced risk of several health conditions, such as certain cancers and cognitive decline.

Bergamot oil also provides some antioxidants, such as terpenes like limonene and linalool. However, since such a small amount of bergamot oil is ingested when drinking Earl Grey, it's likely that most of the health benefits attributed to the tea are due to the compounds found in black tea.

May Reduce the Risk of Several Chronic Conditions

Studies show that people who regularly consume black tea, are less likely to develop certain health conditions compared to those who don't.

For example, regularly drinking black may protect against ovarian cancer, depression, heart disease, and several other health conditions.

A 2023 meta-analysis of 19 studies that included over two million people found that women who consumed between 1.40 to 3.12 cups of black tea per day had a lower risk of developing ovarian cancer.

Black tea drinkers may also have a reduced risk of developing oral cancer. Findings from a 2018 review suggested that every cup of tea consumed per day was associated with a 6.2% decreased risk of oral cancer. Researchers attribute black tea's anticancer effects to its high content of antioxidants, especially polyphenols. These compounds may inhibit cancer development by protecting against oxidative damage and increasing the body's antioxidant defenses.

Additionally, drinking Earl Grey tea may help reduce heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure. A 2020 review of five studies of people with high blood pressure demonstrated that regular consumption of black tea may reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure by -3.53 and -0.99 millimeters of mercury (mmHg), respectively. The review found that people who drank tea for at least three months had the greatest decrease in blood pressure, suggesting that long-term tea intake may improve heart health.

In addition to reducing blood pressure, people who regularly enjoy black tea may be at a lower risk of developing heart failure and strokes.

Additionally, some research suggests that those who drink more than one cup of black tea per day may have a lower risk of depression. Black tea contains certain compounds that may reduce the risk of depression, like caffeine and the amino acid L-theanine, which may reduce depression risk by modulating the activity of neurotransmitters, like dopamine.

Black tea intake has been associated with a number of other health benefits, but keep in mind that these benefits are related to drinking black tea in general, not Earl Grey tea, specifically.

Can Boost Cognitive Health and Exercise Performance

Though the caffeine content of black tea varies, research suggests it contains around 47 mg per cup on average. That's a little more than half the amount found in a cup of brewed coffee.

Caffeine can positively influence health in several ways, including increasing energy levels and improving exercise performance.

For example, ingesting between 3 to 6 milligrams (mg) of caffeine per kilogram (kg) of body weight may improve certain aspects of athletic performance, such as endurance and strength. However, since black tea doesn't contain as much caffeine as coffee, A 150-pound (68kg) person would have to drink around four cups of black tea before their workout to see a benefit.

Drinking caffeinated beverages like Earl Grey may also help you feel more energized and protect cognitive health. A 2023 review of seven studies that included data on 410,951 people found that green or black tea intake was associated with a significant reduction of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The researchers attributed this association with compounds found in green and black tea, like caffeine, which has neuroprotective effects.



Additionally, caffeinated drinks, like black tea, may improve short-term cognitive function, such as enhancing processing speed and memory.



Risks of Drinking Earl Grey Tea

Drinking Earl Grey is safe for most people, as long as it’s not consumed in excessive amounts. Black tea contains caffeine, which can harm health when taken in large amounts. It's recommended to keep caffeine intake to 400 milligrams (mg) per day or less. Consuming more than that could result in symptoms like jitteriness, increased heart rate, and insomnia.

However, a cup of black tea typically contains around 47 mg of caffeine, so a person would have to consume nine cups to exceed this recommended limit.

Additionally, consuming excessive amounts of bergamot oil may cause muscle cramps, blurred vision, and tingling in the extremities. One case study reported these symptoms in a man who consumed four liters of Earl Grey tea per day. Keep in mind that this isn't a concern for people who drink normal amounts of Earl Grey, such as one to two cups per day.

Lastly, black tea contains compounds that inhibit the absorption of iron in the digestive system, especially the iron found in plant foods, which may be a concern for people on plant-based diets and those with low iron stores.



Tips for Consuming Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey tea can be enjoyed the same way as other black teas. It has a slightly sweet taste with notes of citrus. Some people prefer to drink Earl Grey plain with no additives, while others add milk and sweeteners like honey to their tea.

Though traditional Earl Grey is made with black tea, there are some variations of Earl Grey tea made with other types of tea, such as green tea and oolong tea, a tea with a taste and color that falls between green and black tea.

To make a cup of Earl Grey tea, it's recommended to use one teaspoon of loose leaf Earl Grey or one Earl Grey teabag and steep the tea in water that's been heated to just before boiling for three to five minutes. Use a longer steeping time if you prefer stronger tea and add milk and sweetener to taste.

Though decaf Earl Grey is available, most Earl Grey teas contain caffeine, so those who are sensitive to caffeine should avoid drinking caffeinated Earl Grey close to bedtime.

Tea, including Earl Grey tea, has a long shelf life. When stored in an airtight container at room temperature, loose-leaf Earl Grey tea and Earl Grey tea bags can last for two and three years, respectively.

A Quick Review

Earl Grey is a type of tea that’s traditionally made with black tea leaves and oil of bergamot, a type of citrus fruit native to Italy.

Earl Grey tea is packed with protective plant compounds, such as polyphenols, which may benefit your health in several ways. For example, drinking black tea, such as Earl Grey, may protect against several health conditions, such as some types of cancer, depression, and high blood pressure. Plus, the caffeine in Earl Grey may boost cognitive health and improve energy and exercise performance.

Earl Grey does contain some caffeine, so it's important to enjoy this tea in moderation and avoid drinking it before bedtime if you're sensitive to the stimulating effects of caffeine.

