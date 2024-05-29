Heading to Pensacola Beach this summer? Here's everything you need to know before you go

Pensacola Beach is a premiere destination along Florida’s Panhandle. Every years, millions of visitors flock to enjoy Pensacola’s white-sand beaches and emerald green waters.

Keeping Pensacola Beach a safe and clean place to vacation requires cooperation from locals and tourists alike. Here's what to know about visiting Pensacola Beach.

Here’s how you can navigate to any place on Pensacola Beach for free

The best way to get around Pensacola Beach, without having to fight the traffic yourself, is to take advantage of the free, open-air trolley service that runs from May 24 to Sept. 2.

There are three trolleys that run concurrently along three routes. The eastern route goes from Casino Beach to Portofino, the western route runs from Casino Beach to Park West (near the entrance gate to Gulf Islands National Seashore) and the commercial core route takes guests from Casino Beach to Grand Marlin, stopping along the new access road and at Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

All of the trolleys run from 4 p.m. to midnight every day. The last pick-up is at 11:30 p.m.

Each trolley is equipped with a GPS, so you can typically view their location via the live trolley tracker. However, the tracker is currently down and there is no timeline on when it will be up again.

You can still access the real-time trolley schedule by one of these three options:

Call 850-602-9384 and enter the trolley stop number

Text SRIA (space) and the trolley stop number to 41411

Scan the QR code posted at each trolley stop with a smartphone

Is Pensacola beach pet-friendly? Yes, here’s what to know

Bruce and Patricia Mackey, of Molino, spend some time with their dog Gabby at the dog beach in Pensacola on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Dogs are welcome at Pensacola Beach, though there are a few caveats. Pets are not allowed on beaches, but there are two dog-designated beaches where you can bring your furry friend, provided they are on a leash.

The two dog beaches are appropriately named "Pensacola Dog Beach East" and "Pensacola Dog Beach West." Click here to navigate to dog beach east or click here to navigate to dog beach west.

Both links will open Google Maps in a new window. You'll find directions to each beach from your device's current location.

If you're visiting Pensacola and you're looking for a spot where your dog can roam the beach freely, without a leash, you're in luck. The Perdido Key River Road Park is a pet-friendly beach where dogs are allowed to roam off-leash. The park is located at 14484 River Road.

What can’t you do at Pensacola Beach?

To keep Pensacola Beach safe and clean, it has several rules that everyone should observe:

Glass containers are prohibited on the sandy parts of Pensacola Beach.

Red and double red flags indicate that surf conditions are dangerous and warn people not to swim or wade in the water.

Dogs are not permitted on the beach. There are two designated dog parks available for pets.

Don’t run generators on the beach.

The noise ordinance runs between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Open flames or grills are not allowed on the beach.

Don’t walk on the dunes and sea oats.

You must allow pedestrians the right of way.

Motorized vehicles are not allowed on beaches

Pensacola Beach safety tips

Pensacola Beach may seem like a beautiful paradise, but it’s important to recognize the potential risks the ocean can pose.

Here are some safety tips to help make your stay safe.

Always swim where lifeguards are present – Pensacola Beach asks that visitors “swim with the lifeguards,” which simply means to swim when and where you can see lifeguards on duty. Lifeguards are usually present at Casino Beach, Park East, Fort Pickens Gate park, Quietwater Beach, Langdon Beach and Opal Beach.

Pay attention to Pensacola Beach’s flag system – Dangerous conditions aren’t always apparent, especially to people with limited experience. You can always check the latest surf advisory here, and there are typically beach flags flying at various areas around Pensacola Beach that show current conditions.

Be wary of rip currents – Rip currents are dangerous, narrow channels of water that flow past the surf zone. These currents can pull even strong swimmers into deep water beyond the offshore sandbar. You can find more information on how to spot a rip current below.

Understanding Pensacola Beach’s flag system

Florida beaches tend to use four colors to tell beachgoers current tide and surf conditions: Red, yellow, green and purple. Here's what they mean.

Green flag: Low hazard – conditions are calm, but beachgoers should still exercise caution.

Yellow flag: Medium hazard – conditions present a moderate hazard. Swimmers should exercise extra caution.

Red flag: High hazard – indicates high surf and/or strong currents. Some beach communities will prohibit swimming and wading, so be sure to check local guidelines. At Pensacola Beach, a red flag means wading and swimming is prohibited in the Gulf of Mexico.

Double red flag: Water is closed to the public including surfers – typically used during hurricanes or other natural disasters.

Purple flag: Dangerous marine life – man o’ war, jellyfish, stingrays, etc. pose a potential hazard to swimmers.

Courtesy of Taylor Busbee

Can you spot a rip current?

Spotting a rip current is no easy task, but it can be done with practice once you know what you’re looking for. Here are some tips:

If you happen to find yourself in an elevated spot before heading to the beach, take a look at the water ahead of time. It’s much easier to see rip currents from an elevated position. There are a few restaurants along Pensacola Beach with elevated views, and some beach access points will give you a good look.

Look for gaps or “calm” spots in between waves, or places where the waves aren’t breaking. These spots can be hotbeds for rip currents due to the water rushing back into the ocean rather than toward the shore.

Avoid spots with lots of sandy clouds, seaweed and other debris. These can be indicators of rip currents carving out sand and other debris and washing them back out toward the ocean.

Similarly, be on the lookout for dark spots in the water. This can be further evidence that a rip current is present.

A spot with a rippled surface surrounded by smooth water could be an effect of rip currents. In this case, various currents heading in different directions are pushing together.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Beach: Everything you need to know before you go