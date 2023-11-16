Are we heading for more ash cloud travel chaos? Iceland on high alert amid volcano warning

Iceland has declared a state of emergency, amid rising fears of a catastrophic volcanic eruption. There is now a “significant likelihood of a volcanic eruption in the coming days”, the Icelandic Met Office (IMO) warned on Monday.

The threat is unlikely to end soon, the IMO has also cautioned: “We expect to see volcanic eruptions along the peninsula, not just repeatedly in the same location,” IMO managing director Matthew Roberts told the BBC on Thursday. “This instability could last decades.”

The volcanic activity is focused in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system of the Reykjanes peninsula, in south-west Iceland. The region experienced 800 earthquakes on Monday alone, the IMO confirmed on Tuesday, after the evacuation of almost 4,000 residents from Grindavík town over the weekend.

The evacuation was ordered by Iceland’s Civil Protection Agency, amid cautions of a “river of magma”, noxious gases and “fire fountains” in the area. The ground movement has already caused major fissures in roads, and authorities are preparing to construct defensive walls around a nearby geothermal power plant to shield it from potential lava flows.

The Reykjanes peninsula is a key area of Iceland – home to Keflavik Airport, the nation’s busiest air hub, connected to Britain by easyJet, British Airways and other major airlines. Keflavik is located just 12 miles (20 km) north of Grindavík, while the Blue Lagoon – one of Iceland’s most popular tourist attractions and hotels – sits 4.3 miles (7 km) north, and closed last week due to safety fears. Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital, is 50km away. The wellness resort closed temporarily last week due to safety fears, a measure which has since been extended to 30 November.

Cracks emerge on a road due to volcanic activity at the entrance to Grindavik, Iceland, 11 November 2023 - Reuters

Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital, is located around 50km from the volcanic system.

An eruption would not only spell disruption for holidaymakers booked to travel to Iceland, but there are fears that its effects could be more far-reaching. In 2010, the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull volcano in southern Iceland halted commercial flights across Europe for almost a week – leaving 50,000 flights grounded, and an estimated 10 million travellers stranded.

Here’s what you need to know if you are booked to travel to Iceland – and your rights if you choose to cancel your trip.

Will the Iceland volcano affect flights – like during the Eyjafjallajökull ash cloud?

The billowing ash cloud of Eyjafjallajökull volcano caused global travel disruption in spring 2010, amid worries that it could damage aircraft engines. It lasted for almost a week, causing the highest level of air travel disruption since the Second World War. Could this new wave of seismic activity lead to similar chaos?

No, because any explosion is likely to occur under the ground, not under a glacier, says Paavo Nikkola, Research Scientist at the Geological Survey of Finland GTK.

“A volcanic ash cloud like in 2010 is not possible now,” Nikkola told Finnish broadcast organisation Yle. “Back then, the ash was generated by a large explosive eruption beneath a glacier. Now, the eruption is likely to occur underground. It’s a calm lava eruption that doesn’t produce ash.”

The region has experienced several eruptions in recent years, none of which affected flights, advises a spokesperson from PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic airline headquartered at Keflavik International Airport. “Iceland is no stranger to volcanic activity, with three eruptions having taken place on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the last two years and no disruption to flights. It has some of the most advanced volcanic preparedness systems in the world to safeguard the public and is well prepared for every eventuality.

“The current seismic activity localised on the Reykjanes Peninsula is being continuously monitored by the Icelandic Meteorological Office, The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management, and a team of scientists from the University of Iceland for any changes.”

Are flights to Iceland being cancelled?

“Keflavik International Airport is operating as normal,” the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) states in its Iceland travel advice. At present, all flights between Britain and Iceland are unaffected.

However, Keflavik’s location could be problematic: it is located on the Reykjanes peninsula, the centre of Iceland’s current volcanic activity – some 12 miles (20km) north of Grindavík, the town which was evacuated on Sunday amid eruption fears.

The likes of Icelandair, easyJet and British Airways connect Keflavik, the nation’s major airline hub, with Britain – and it is a key stopover hub for transatlantic flights. It is the gateway to Reykjavik, the nation’s capital 50 minutes’ drive away.

Airlines are “monitoring the situation closely”, a spokesperson for easyJet disclosed. “Our flying schedule is currently operating as normal however we are monitoring the situation closely and should this change we will contact customers directly to advise on their flights.”

A British Airways spokesperson advised: “Our flights are operating as planned and we continue to monitor the situation closely. We will be in touch with customers directly should the situation change.”

Icelandair, the national airline, has advised it is unable to comment on the situation.

PLAY Airlines has also confirmed that no cancellations or delays have been made to its schedule as a result of the seismic activity. An airline spokesperson added: “[PLAY] is continuously monitoring the situation with the Icelandic government and Meteorological Office and will provide timely updates via email and text with any significant developments that may affect flights.

A volcano spews molten lava near Grindavik, Iceland in 2021 - Getty

Is it safe to visit Iceland?

The FCDO updated its advice on Saturday for Britons travelling to Iceland. “While there is no current eruption, it is increasingly possible that one could occur,” it now warns.

Those heading to the region should “monitor local media for updates and follow the authorities advice on travel to the area,” it advises.

Travellers should “check for alerts and advice from the: Icelandic Met Office, Safe Travel Iceland, Almannavarnadeild Facebook page and Twitter (@almannavarnir).”

“Earthquakes and indications of volcanic activity have increased above normal levels on the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik. The Icelandic authorities continue to monitor the area closely, particularly the area northwest of Mt Thorbjörn near the Svartsengi power plant and the Blue Lagoon.”

I’m in Iceland now – can I come home early?

That depends on your airline or tour operator. The FCDO is not currently warning against travel to, or around, Iceland, so your transport provider is not compelled to curtail your trip, nor offer a refund if you choose to head home early. As above, monitor the situation via the

If you do change your travel plans, it is likely that you must pay for the privilege – though if you have a flexible ticket, the charge may be waived. Speak to your airline or tour operator directly, before you take any decisive action.

Travellers who are due to stay at, or visit, the Blue Lagoon, should be aware that the hotel and attraction is closed. Contact your tour operator or the hotel directly for advice on rebooking or obtaining a refund.

Should I cancel my holiday to Iceland?

Unless the FCDO changes its advice to warn against travel to Iceland, or the area to which you are headed, it is probable that your holiday will proceed as planned.

If you choose to cancel your holiday, it is highly unlikely that you will be covered by travel insurance.

Iceland holidays are currently proceeding as planned, says Georgina Hancock, Marketing Director of regional specialist Discover the World. “To date we have had to rearrange a few of our clients’ itineraries who were set to visit the Reykjanes area including the Blue Lagoon. They are all still travelling but will just be visiting other areas in South Iceland.

“They have been reassured of the safety and they know that the Icelanders are very experienced and prepared for volcanic eruptions.”

An easyJet holidays spokesperson said: “Our holidays are currently going ahead as planned, however we are continuing to very closely monitor the situation and, should anything change, we will be in touch with our customers directly.”

Will I be covered by travel insurance if I visit Iceland?

Yes, while the FCDO does not warn against travel to Iceland. If you are concerned, speak to your provider directly – and ensure that you keep the “emergency” phone number to-hand while abroad, in case the situation changes.

A spokesperson from Regent, a tour operator specialising in Iceland, told Telegraph Travel that tourists are “cautious but optimistic” – and still booking holidays. “Bookings for Iceland are continuing to come through daily. Customers appear to be cautious but optimistic, looking to the FCO and our trusted team for insight. We will continue to monitor the situation and operate accordingly, with the safety of our clients at the heart of every action.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, both by staying in very close contact with our partners on the ground, and using online real time sources like Safe Travel Iceland which has been a useful resource.”

Which tourist attractions have closed in Iceland?

Both the Blue Lagoon wellness resort and the Northern Lights Inn – which are situated around 4.3 miles (7 km) from Grindavík – have closed for the foreseeable future. This is “due to their proximity to the volcano”, Hancock advises.

The Blue Lagoon was initially due to open on Thursday, but has extended its closure until 30 November. The situation is being “regularly assessed”, its management said.

In the Reykjanes peninsula area, other local sights include the Reykjanesfólkvangur nature reserve and Inside the Volcano – an adventure tour that takes place inside an extinct volcano.

