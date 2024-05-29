Headed to the Peach Festival? Here’s what to know about this year’s Georgia celebration

Middle Georgia can expect two weekends of fun as the annual Peach Festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. in Fort Valley.

Celebrating Georgia’s most iconic fruit and its growers, the festival will last two weekends, with the second weekend taking place in Byron.

This year’s festival will feature live music, games, fireworks displays and, of course, enough peach cobbler to fill a small swimming pool.

Following the festival’s grand opening Friday evening, the celebration will continue until 10 p.m. with a kickoff party featuring line dancers and a DJ.

Saturday starts early, with the “Fill The Boot For Burns” pancake breakfast at Fort Valley Methodist Church happening at 7 a.m. A performance by Radio Rumba will take place at 9 a.m., followed by the Peachy Parade through downtown at 10 a.m.

The Georgia Peach Queens will be introduced at 11 a.m. after the parade. All festival activities – including vendors, games and contests – will also open at 11 a.m.

The “world’s largest” peach cobbler will be available starting at 2 p.m., and concerts featuring Mary Kate Farmer, Con Funk Shun and various local acts will run until the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

The festivities will resume June 8 in Byron. The festival will kick off at noon, with vendors opening at the same time.

The Lotus Band will perform at 5 p.m., with local acts preceding and following the show. The day’s headliner, Alabama tribute band Boys in the Band, will come on at 8 p.m.

The festival will finish with another fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.