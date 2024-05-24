Headed to the beach? A guide to rentals, trails, and more at Presque Isle State Park

Put on your swimwear and grab those sandals and sunscreen. Pack up your fishing gear and strap in your kayak. Hook up the boat, hang the bikes, and don't forget the boogie boards. It's time to get out to Presque Isle State Park as the summer season kicks off at the peninsula.

If you're making your way out for Memorial Day weekend, here are a few things to know:

Open beaches: From Saturday through Monday, Beach 3 (Barracks Beach), Beach 6 (Lyons Beach), Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) and Beach 11 (Kohler Beach) will be open and guarded from noon to 7:15 p.m.

ADA access: Park officials will have ADA access available at Beach 8 during the weekend.

Swimming info: Three new swimming information signs in the inbound lane of the park provides daily updates as to what beaches are open and guarded for swimming as conditions are subject to change.

General info: For more information, call the Presque Isle State Park office at 814-833-7424 Monday through Friday from 4-8 p.m.

Food: There are no concession stands open this year. Food trucks were available at various locations at Presque Isle last year through a pilot program, however availability this year was still being determined Thursday. To be safe, you might want to pack a cooler.

Presque Isle State Park lifeguards Erick Fuhrman, right, Garrett Thayer, left, and Luca Hokaj move a lifeguard's chair into position May 21 at Beach 6. Swim season starts at the park Saturday at noon.

More to know about Presque Isle

Safety first

Technology, service upgrades

Better reception: Can you hear me now? Presque Isle State Park officials believe a deal with AT&T will improve 5G coverage, helping visitors upload videos and photos to social media faster and also benefiting park services.

Solar power: Presque Isle installed new solar panels at Beach 8, which will save the park money and keep cars cool.

Expansion, construction updates

Boats and bikes

Paddling around: Whether you're a veteran kayaker in the lagoons or newbie looking for a new hobby, here's what you need to know to get the most out of your adventure at Presque Isle State Park.

Pontoon rides: You can explore Presque Isle waters with a free pontoon boat ride from Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Rent a bike: Bike rental places around Presque Isle offer options, prices for all levels of riders

Riding e-bikes: The number of electric bicycles is growing, and they've become a common sight at Presque Isle. Find out about the regulations that exist for e-bikes — and where you can rent or buy one — at the park.

