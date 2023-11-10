Head To Sam's Club This Weekend For The Biggest Tasting Event Of The Year

Bring your appetite with you.

Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images

With the holiday season on the way, many of us head to Sam's Club to stock our pantries with all the basics we need to entertain from Thanksgiving until New Year's Eve. But first, we like to sneak a taste of all the membership club's bargain offerings, from finger foods to the delicious desserts we'll be devouring after we've cleaned our plates. This weekend, you'll have the chance to sample many Member's Mark holiday favorites at your local Taste of Sam's event.

Sam's Club has listed more than 30 products that will be available for tasting over the weekend of November 10-12 from 12-5 p.m. This is your golden opportunity to try that Red Velvet Bundt Cake you've been curious about, and we won't blame you for tasting the Mini Quiches even if you're already very familiar with their flavor.

Of course, there will be ham and turkey to try out, as well as the Member's Mark mashed potatoes and pies. Among the appetizers, why not try the Spanakopita, Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, or Jalapeno Popper Dip Kit? Sweet temptations include the brand's European Chocolate Cookies and Mini Cheesecakes.

It might be a good idea to hold off on lunch before you head into the store. Sam's Club is suggesting you come with an appetite since they're stuffing a week's worth of free samples into one weekend. Sounds to us like a chance to fuel up for an epic shopping trip.

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.