Hayden Panettiere Opened Up About Her Experience With Postpartum Depression, and Her Wisdom Is So Necessary

Nashville actress Hayden Panettiere has always been vocal about her ongoing struggle with postpartum depression. After giving birth to her daughter, Kaya, in 2014, she revealed that she was seeking treatment for the disorder, which had manifested itself in a way that differed from her understanding of it. "I thought postpartum was...wanting to cause your child harm....that really severe version of postpartum," she told ET in 2015. "Now...I've realized that it can be on quite a large spectrum, and the symptoms don't have to be as in your face and obvious."

This year, after Nashville was canceled by ABC and before it was rescued by CMT, Panettiere posted on Twitter about her ongoing journey toward health, asking her fans to wish her luck:

Now she's reflecting on how portraying Juliette, who also struggles with PPD, has helped her heal. She told Good Morning America on Thursday that even though "it takes a while" to get back to normal, now she's finally "feeling great" and is glad that she and her character can inspire women to get the help they need. "I am so proud to be a spokesperson and a woman that people can look to, and to know that they're not alone and they're not weak if they go and they seek help," she said, even finding a personal upside in her experience: "I think I'm all the stronger for it. I think I'm a better mom because of it, because you never take that connection for granted." Seriously wise words.

If you or someone you know is struggling with postpartum depression symptoms, visit Postpartum Support International to learn about your resources. As Panettiere says, the best and strongest thing to do is get the help you need.

Originally Appeared on Glamour