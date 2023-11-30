Hawaiian Airlines Is Launching a Brand-new Route to Honolulu From This U.S. Hub

The new route, which will launch on May 15, 2024, will mark the first time Hawaiian Airlines has flown non-stop from Salt Lake City to Honolulu.

It’s about to get easier to escape from Salt Lake City to the gorgeous islands of Hawaii thanks to a new flight from Hawaiian Airlines set to launch next year.

The new route, which will launch on May 15, 2024, will mark the first time Hawaiian Airlines has flown non-stop from Salt Lake City to Honolulu, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new route will be flown daily onboard a 189-seat Airbus A321neo aircraft.

"We know this new route will excite travelers in both Utah and Hawaiʻi given our tourism and education ties, and shared Pacific Island communities,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement provided to T+L. “We are eager to strengthen these relationships when we launch our service next summer."

When the new route launches, Hawaiian Airlines will fly to 16 different gateway cities in the continental United States.

The new flight will depart Honolulu at 6:50 p.m. each day and arrive in Salt Lake City at 5:15 a.m. the next day. The return flight will then depart Salt Lake City at 7 a.m. and arrive back in Hawaii at 9:55 a.m.

In addition to the new Utah flight, Hawaiian Airlines will expand its service from Sacramento by launching four new weekly flights from the California city to Lihu’e on the island of Kauai on May 24, as well as launching three new weekly flights to Kona starting on May 25.

Hawaiian Airlines was named the best domestic carrier by T+L readers in 2023, known for its reliable service, friendly staff, and top-notch onboard food. Each of the airline’s Airbus A321neo aircraft feature 16 recliner seats in the premium cabin, 45 “Extra Comfort” premium economy seats, and 128 economy seats.

Passengers are also treated to complimentary island-inspired meals like kalua chicken quesadillas with lomi tomato and coconut cake.

The airline is currently in the process of installing high-speed Starlink internet on its A321neos, which will be offered for free to passengers when it is available early next year.

