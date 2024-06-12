‘Having to go 20 minutes one way to get one item is a nightmare:’ Central Illinois grocery store filling need for fresh produce, meat in the community

MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WCIA) – One Central Illinois grocery store is making sure people don’t have to travel far to buy all kinds of foods from fresh produce, meat, eggs, milk, soup, and pasta.

“It’s a challenge … [at] the height of dinner, the dinner rush and you’re like, “Oh no, I don’t have enough noodles, where do I go,’” Amanda Scattergood, the general manager of Market on the Hill in Mt. Pulaski, said. “Having to go 20 minutes one way to get one item is a nightmare. That’s why this place is so important is for those items that you desperately need on a short notice.”

Market on the Hill is the only grocery store in the community. After the local grocery store in the community shut down several years ago, it raised concerns about where people could shop for food.

“The community actually came together and realized that we needed somewhere local to buy produce, fresh meat and other groceries, because otherwise we had to travel all the way to Lincoln or Decatur,” Scattergood said. “It was just going to [be a] 15 or 20 minute drive.”

The community began raising money, and in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Market on the Hill opened its doors. It’s a community-owned grocery store meaning people can buy shares and Scattergood said half of the town has a vested interest in the store.

“When we first started, we really focused heavily on grocery items because that’s what we thought our community needed, especially during COVID, because people couldn’t go in and shop,” Scattergood said.

Many of the products they sell are locally grown and made, working with local farmers and producers to get food on the shelves.

“But right now, we’re really struggling with that,” Scattergood said. “A lot of local farms and vendors have shut down, so we’re struggling to find local farms and producers to come in to bring in items, but we’re trying.”

While the focus is on local grocery items, they also have expanded the vision with a deli and making coffee drinks.

“We quickly realized that here in Mt. Pulaski, we don’t have a lot of options for lunch items,” Scattergood said. “For something quick and fast, for fresh cut meat and salads and just quick little things, we needed to kind of pivot and really focus on diversifying our portfolio to meet the needs of the community.”

This month, the grocery store is celebrating its four year anniversary.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.