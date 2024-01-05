Havasupai Falls new for 2024: A presale for early access, plus how much permits cost

Every year, travelers from around the globe embark on a journey to witness the breathtaking beauty of Havasupai Falls, an iconic northern Arizona destination on the Havasupai Reservation that captivates with its turquoise waters and stunning landscapes.

The only way you can witness this wonder is by obtaining a campground permit or lodge reservation from the Havasupai Tribe, and these often sell out within hours of availability.

New for 2024, the tribe is introducing a presale option for a limited number of reservations. Travelers who register for the presale can select preferred dates, enhancing their chances of securing a reservation.

Here is everything you need to know about Havasupai Falls reservations and permits in 2024.

The Havasupai Indian Reservation includes the remote village of Supai, where the mail is still delivered by mule, and the spectacular Havasupai waterfalls attract visitors.

When do Havasupai reservations open for 2024?

The Havasupai Falls presale is open Jan. 5-18, 2024. The public on-sale opens Feb. 1, 2024.

Campground reservations are available Feb. 1-Nov. 30, 2024. Lodge reservations are available April 1-Nov. 30, 2024.

What is the Havasupai Falls 2024 reservation presale?

An announcement from the tribe in late December described the Havasupai Falls reservation presale like this:

"For the 2024 tourist season, the Havasupai Tribe Tourism Office is offering a presale reservation system, allowing tourists to register in advance and purchase priority access to a limited number of permit reservations."

"The presale registration period opens at 8 a.m. Arizona time January 5 through 5 p.m. Arizona time January 18, 2024, and provides opportunity for tourists to purchase a limited number of reservations before the public on-sale opening day on February 1, 2024."

"Presale entries do not guarantee a reservation spot, however, participants who purchase a presale registration significantly increase their chances of securing a reservation for one of their preferred dates."

The trail from Hualapai Hilltop to Havasupai Falls features a very gradual descent as it heads deeper into the canyon.

How does the Havasupai Falls 2024 reservation presale work?

These are the steps for participating in the presale, according to the tribe's announcement:

"Presale Registration: Tourists can register to purchase a 2024 reservation for the campground and/or lodge by selecting three desired reservation start dates, as well as a designated month as an option in the event that the desired reservation start date(s) are unavailable."

"Reservation Limits: Campground reservations are limited to one reservation (up to 12 permits) per trip leader. Lodge reservations are limited to up to three rooms (four people per room, 12 permits total) per trip leader."

"Presale Fee: Complete the presale selections by paying a nonrefundable fee of $15 per permit for a chance to secure a reservation on one of your selected dates."

"Presale Closure: The presale period opens at 8 a.m. Arizona time on January 5 and closes at 5 p.m. Arizona time on January 18, 2024. Once the presale period has closed, a randomized process will then assign a limited number of reservation dates among tourists who have purchased a presale entry. Please note, all presale registrations are randomized following the closing time and is not dependent upon the date you purchase your presale."

"Presale Notification: Tourists will be notified of their awarded dates no later than January 26, 2024, via email. The total reservation payment will be processed at that time. Tourists may log into their online account(s) to view the reservation details."

"Public Availability: The remaining permits will become available to the general public for purchase on February 1, 2024, beginning at 8 a.m. Arizona time."

How much does it cost to stay at Havasupai?

Rates for 2024 Havasupai Falls reservations are as follows:

$455 per person for a three-night campground permit.

$2,277 per lodge room (up to four people) for three nights.

Pack mule reservation fees are $200 per mule each way or $400 per mule round trip. Mules are for gear only. No riders.

Can I cancel my Havasupai Falls permit?

According to HavasupaiReservations.com, Havasupai Falls reservations for the 2024 season must be fully paid at the time of booking and are nonrefundable, nonchangeable and nontransferable, except through the official Transfer System on the website.

The reselling of reservations, in whole or in part, is strictly prohibited.

How do I get a reservation at Havasupai?

For more information on Havasupai Falls reservations or to participate in the 2024 presale, go to HavasupaiReservations.com.

It's advisable to create your account on the website before reservations go on sale.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Havasupai Falls 2024: How to get camping, lodge reservations