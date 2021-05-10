Get an A-List look for less with makeup by Lady Gaga — up to 60 percent off at Amazon

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Unleash your inner little monster. (Photo: Haus Labs)

Plenty of celebrities have gotten in on the cosmetics game, but one in particular has developed a line that’s received almost as much fanfare as her music. You can up your daily glitz and glamour thanks to this star-studded sale: lip glosses, lip liners, and eyeshadows from Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories can be yours for up to 60 percent off right now at Amazon.

The artist who’s devoted her career and persona to personal expression and artistry has created a line of beauty products that embody her brand—and it’s not just her “Little Monsters” who love it. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are raving about this longwear makeup. They may not have been born this way, but they’re rocking these cosmetics like the stars they are.

Refresh your makeup bag with these bestselling beauty goods—and see what fans have to say about them.

Give your lips a shimmery pop that lasts all night. (Photo: Amazon)

Plump your pout any way you like it. This lip gloss comes in four non-sticky formulations—shine, shimmer, pearl, and pure pigment—and a whole variety of colors, from dramatic “Scream Burgundy Wine” to au naturale “Venus Peachy Pink.” The glosses are beautiful on the inside, too: they’re vegan and cruelty-free.

And now: A pack of three is 30 percent off.

“The depth and shine are amazing!,” wrote one fan who “would give it 10 stars” if they could. “I swiped some on four hours ago, after which I ate, drank and did some kissing...it wasn't as present as it was at the application obviously, but it was still there nonetheless. I live by lip gloss...This is by far my favorite already. The applicator is fantastic too, and the design of the case is edgy and hot — enough to actually want to bust it out in public.”

Make your pout flawless with precision liner. (Photo: Amazon)

Want a red-carpet-worthy smile? Line those lips like the pros do. This demi-matte pencil is packed with lots of pigment, and it’s creamy so it glides on nice and smooth. The makeup is longwear and waterproof, so it’ll stay put through all the eating, drinking, and kissing it endures. And right now it's 30 percent off.

“I have been searching for what seems like forever for lip makeup that has the perfect color, texture, longevity, wearability, etc,” wrote one happy shopper. “This one has it all. The ‘Myth’ color is what I bought and I have found it to be a really great versatile lip liner color with all of the qualities I wanted. It instantly became my daily wear and go-to lip liner.”

Amplify your evening look with stay-put liquid eyeshadow. (Photo: Amazon)

As any star knows, the eyes have it, and Gaga’s intense liquid powder eyeshadows will have your peepers popping. This longwearing, shimmery makeup — 50 percent off right now! — comes in four deeply pigmented colors, ranging from Biker Gunmetal with Silver Pearl to Aphrodite Champagne with Multi Color Pearl. These are statement making eyeshadows that deliver on the glam.

“I am blown away by this eyeshadow. It’s so good I just ordered a backup one!!,” wrote one chic shopper. “I am so, so impressed by how smooth the application is. It looks great and doesn’t clump, blends so smoothly, and is extremely easy to apply.”

“I'm not into super funky colors so I just went for the color Aphrodite,” wrote another. “Goes on SO smooth, not runny, dried quick, you can layer for more intense color but I went light for work during the daytime. So obsessed.”

