Haunting adventures and Animals We love to Hate on library schedule this summer

The Loudonville Public Library kicks off summer reading Monday. Programs are:

Adventure Begins at Your Library, June 3-July 13. Babies to seniors can enjoy a summer filled with reading, programs, fun, and prizes. Sign-up begins Monday.

Summer Food Service, noon-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 3-Aug. 9. Kids0-18 can have a free nutritious lunch at the library. Provided by the Ohio Department of Education and The Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Summer Reading Kickoff, 5-7 p.m. Monday. Family night and sign up for the summer reading program. There will be an inflatable obstacle courses, yard games, bubbles and more. Food trucks will be available.

Storytime, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25. Storytime for ages 2-5. There will be storytelling, songs, fingerplays and crafts. Caregivers must be present. Younger siblings are welcome.

Library Ninja Warrior, Thursday, June 6 (grades 1-5 10:30-11:30 a.m., grades 6-12 (1:30-2:30 p.m.) Sharpen ninja skills with a series of timed challenges in Central Park. Be prepared for wet and messy fun, Permission slip and sign-up are required.

On June 19,nDr. Dave Lohnes will present a program at the Loudonville Public Library about the science of survival. (THE WOOSTER DAILY RECORD FILE PHOTO)

Superhero Party, 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 10. Join for games, crafts, cupcakes and a chance to spot a favorite hero. Wear superhero attire.

Pinterest Power, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 11 or 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12. Adults will make a set of alcohol ink coasters. Registration is required. A sample will be on display in the library.

Marvel Day, Thursday, June 13 (Grades 1-5 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Grades 6-12 1:30-2:30 p.m.). Celebrate all things Marvel. Enjoy trivia, snacks, make buttons and win prizes. Sign-up is required.

Whiz Bang Science Show, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Dr. Dave's Adventure in the Woods, exploring the science of survival. The Whiz Bang Science Show features demonstrations and activities to try at home.

Books & Beverages, Grades 1-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20. Enjoy a freshly made smoothie while discussing favorite books with friends. Sign-up is required.

Books & Beverages – Grades 6-12, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20. Walk with library staff to Stella’s Ice Cream Shoppe and Coffee House where favorite reads will be discussed, and enjoy a beverage. Permission slip and sign-up are required.

Adult Book Discussion Group, 11 a.m. Friday, June 21 in the Golden Center. June's books is "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk.

Ohio Haunts Adventure with Karlo Zuzic, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22. With well over 400 investigations, ORBS has built a reputation as Ohio’s top paranormal team. ORBS has been featured in the news and on TV channels. Join Karlo Zuzic on an adventure through the haunts in Ohio.

Ohio Nature Education, 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 24. Join us for a presentation of Animals We Love to Hate. The program features animals that are most often feared and disliked - bats, spiders, snakes, and possums. The program will dispel myths and include natural history facts that show how beneficial the animals are. Includes live animals.

Macrame & Mocktails, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25,. Adults will make a hanging jar while enjoying a mocktail. Sign-up is required.

Coaster POV FUN, Grades 1-8, Thursday, June 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Go on a virtual field trip to an amusement park. Explore roller coasters, enjoy snacks, and experience front-row thrills on some of the world’s best coasters. Sign-up is required.

Coaster STEM Challenge, Grades 4-12, Thursday, June 27 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Join with friends to build the ultimate K’NEX roller coaster and enjoy snacks. Sign-up is required.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Reading, superheroes, Whiz Bang and more at Loudonville library