Hats off to the Derby: Worth Avenue celebrates Run for the Roses

Mystik Dan might have been the underdog victor Saturday of the 150th Run for the Roses, but everyone in Palm Beach knew the real fun was on Worth Avenue.

The Worth Avenue Association hosted its annual Kentucky Derby celebration in advance of the race in far-off Louisville, drawing more than 100 contestants and spectators who took part in luxury shopping, delicious things to eat, and the Hat Contest, which emulates the show-off fashion of Derby attendees.

Guests arriving at The Esplanade at 150 Worth Ave. received complimentary cocktails and passports for an exclusive shopping excursion along the storied street that lasted from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The biggest excitement of the day other than the actual race might have been the Hat Contest, which was held at Via Mizner and catered by Pizza Al Fresco. Winning top honors from all the impressive chapeaux and fascinators was Heather Jones, whose horse-topped hat was a tribute to the derby itself; she included her dog, dressed as a jockey, as part of the fun.

Prizes awarded included a $1,500 shopping spree at Carolina Herrera, a $1,500 shopping experience at Amate, a $1,000 gift basket from Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, a luxury tote from Stubbs and Wootton, and a gift certificates from local restaurants.

Judges were Sherry Frankel (prior Worth Avenue Association president), Arlene Desiderio (owner of Al Fresco Hospitality Group), Doug Evans (president of the Palm Beach Chambe of Commerce), and Daphne Nikolopoulos (editorial director at Palm Beach Illustrated).

“We are thrilled with the turnout and the palpable excitement throughout the event,” said Frank Steinhart, resident of the Worth Avenue Association. “This year’s Kentucky Derby celebration not only honored the 150th running of this historic race but also highlighted the vibrant community and luxury shopping experience that Worth Avenue is renowned for.”

