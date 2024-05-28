Hatfield-McCoy Trail's new season off to a good start

May 28—bramwell — Rain won't deter ATV tourists coming to southern West Virginia for rides on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.

The Pocahontas Trail, Mercer County's branch of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, is celebrating its 13th anniversary this year.

"Spring kicks off for us usually in mid-March and we're in one of our busiest times right now," said Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority. "We're very excited. We've had a really good season so far and expect to have a great summer."

Forecasts from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. showed high probabilities of rain, but Lusk did not expect this weather to slow down ridership.

"The frequent rain keeps the dust down and makes for a more pleasurable riding environment," Lusk said. "It really makes it easier out there. There's less dust and they don't mind the mud at all."

Many of the riders coming to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail call places other than West Virginia home. Lusk checked his records to compare the number of out-of-state riders compared to West Virginians.

Last year the Hatfield-McCoy system sold 92,531 trail passes during the season which runs from mid-November to mid-November. Ridership on the Pocahontas Trail has consistently grown since it opened 13 years ago.

"We're looking at 5% growth this year, so we're hoping to top 95,000 permits this year," Lusk said. "I don't think anyone really understood how big this project could be.

It's really changing the face of our communities. The great thing about this is 85% of them (riders) are non-West Virginia residents. That's a huge deal. Those are overnight tourists."

When the Pocahontas Trail opened 13 years ago, many of the riders were young single people and farmers who used ATVs for work as well as recreation. Their machines had room only for the driver, but off-road machines such as UTVs can carry passengers as well as drivers, so they are bringing new riders to the trail system.

"It's the equipment," Lusk said about the change in who's coming to the trails. "With the popularity of the side-by-side units, it's changing our demographic and it's a family demographic."

Thanks to the newer UTVs, families with children can ride the trails now, Lusk said.

With this influx of visitors comes an ongoing need for lodging, restaurants and other services.

Since the Pocahontas Trail opened, entrepreneurs in Mercer County and McDowell County have opened ATV resorts and renovated structures including a bank building and a long-closed restaurant for tourist lodgings. Lusk said these enterprises are welcome, but more are needed to keep up with demand.

"We continue to need more lodging," he said. "We've had some great investments in your area, but we always need more. On any given weekend, we have vastly more people who come here than we have places for them to stay."

