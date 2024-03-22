This Hat Designer’s Barcelona Apartment Is Full of Eclectic, Quirky Items

Adrienne Breaux
·4 min read
Orange chairs and items on picture ledges in seating area.
Paper lantern sconce lights artwork in neutral hallway.
Art wall with picture ledges in living room.
Dweller sits in orange chair in living room with colorful floor.
Decor on picture ledges leans on neutral wall.
Corner view of living room with orange chairs and table.
Plant sits atop glass case in white room with decorative trim and ceiling.
View of seating area with orange chairs and decorative ceiling trim.
Office with potted plants and colorful rug.
Orange cubes hold books in front of frosted windows.
Potted plants sit on floor with colorful rug in front of frosted windows.
Cafe table and chairs in room with frosted windows and rainbow striped rug.
Multi-colored floor seen near front door.
Tripod floor lamp next to red shelving unit in neutral room.
Tall French doors separate white rooms.
Neutral bedroom featuring matching tables and lamps, paper lantern pendant light, bed with colorful quilt and cane headboard.
View of bedroom with colorful blanket and floor.
Artwork on wall behind bed with cane headboard in neutral bedroom.
Dweller sits in bedroom with colorful floor.
Dweller stands in front of yellow wall mirror in neutral bedroom.

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: Carrer Mallorca, Barcelona, Spain

STYLE: Eclectic

BEDROOMS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 841

Sol Pardo has rented this 840-square-foot Barcelona apartment for three years, and in that time she’s filled it with quite the array of quirky furniture and objects. The robust and varied collection perhaps reflects the interesting life — and careers — she’s had.

Dweller on bed with colorful quilt and floor in neutral bedroom.

“I was born in Buenos Aires in 1989,” she begins. “My artistic career is marked by three main pillars: art, design, and crafts. Hence my peculiar development in the world of sombrerería, creating ‘portable objects on the head.'”

Dweller holds mask next to cafe table.

Sol is currently the founder of the brand PARDOHats, “which was born as an experimental project that later reached the business world, anchored in the value of the rebirth of sombrerería that builds concept, generates identity, and marks distance with the false charm of this instantaneous.”

Dweller sits with boots used as vases in bedroom with colorful floor.

And when it came to decorating this space, Sol says the biggest challenge was “being able to compensate for the low light input with decorative environments in the house.”

Dweller drinks at black table in front of frosted windows.

Her solution? “I always look for colorful elements to bring more light and joy.”

Resources

Orange chairs and items on picture ledges in seating area.

LIVING ROOM

Pendant light hangs above round glass table.

DINING ROOM

  • Ceramics — Maison Paradis

Kitchen utensils hung under green pear art in neutral room.

KITCHEN

Dweller on bed with colorful quilt and floor in neutral bedroom.

BEDROOM

Thanks, Sol!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

