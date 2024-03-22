This Hat Designer’s Barcelona Apartment Is Full of Eclectic, Quirky Items

Sol Pardo has rented this 840-square-foot Barcelona apartment for three years, and in that time she’s filled it with quite the array of quirky furniture and objects. The robust and varied collection perhaps reflects the interesting life — and careers — she’s had.
“I was born in Buenos Aires in 1989,” she begins. “My artistic career is marked by three main pillars: art, design, and crafts. Hence my peculiar development in the world of sombrerería, creating ‘portable objects on the head.'”
Sol is currently the founder of the brand PARDOHats, “which was born as an experimental project that later reached the business world, anchored in the value of the rebirth of sombrerería that builds concept, generates identity, and marks distance with the false charm of this instantaneous.”
And when it came to decorating this space, Sol says the biggest challenge was “being able to compensate for the low light input with decorative environments in the house.”
Her solution? “I always look for colorful elements to bring more light and joy.”
Resources
LIVING ROOM
Small objects are travel collections, but I have many pieces by Lisa Corti, Jore (dishes, cushions, lamps), westwing
