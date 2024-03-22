This Hat Designer’s Barcelona Apartment Is Full of Eclectic, Quirky Items

"Many objects are designed by me and/or together with other artists," Sol describes of her proudest DIY. Credit: Lula Poggi Credit: Lula Poggi

"As a creative director, I like to have art objects made by people and friends that I admire," she writes.

What's the oldest thing in your home? "A plate that my artist grandfather painted in 1945."

What's the one thing in your home that people always ask about? "Some statues of a couple made with clay from Lanzarote: 'Los Novios del Mojón' represents a man and a woman who form part of a marriage commitment and is a symbol of fertility. I collect these dolls."

What's the BEST purchase you've made? "A painting by Pepo Moreno that I bought many years ago and now he is a much more recognized artist than when I bought it"

If your home had a zodiac sign, what would it be and why? "Virgo, the same as mine, but with Aquarius ascendant."



When asked if Sol has any house rules for her home, she says the first one is not to wear her clothes.



But then she also says that folks should: "Leave everything exactly where it is, no matter how much it seems like it was accidentally left in that space."

Her last rule: "Don't break anything because everything is a treasure brought from somewhere different, which I can no longer recover. They are unique objects."

Is your home a shoes-on or shoes-off home? "Shoes-on, but I would love to implement this idea. As my apartment is modernist and the floors are cold, I don't want to subject my guests to another temperature."

Some of the ceramics in the dining room are from Maison Paradis.

How do you spend time in your home? "My favorite place is my room, more precisely my bed."

"I love reading, working or watching movies in the comfort of my bed. I do it everyday. It's a way to spend time with myself," Sol writes.

Usually great decor starts with one piece that inspired it all; what's that in your home? "The colors of the floor in the house and that each room has a different modernist design and color."

What was the thing that was the final piece of the puzzle? "A mural by Ignacio Carmona, a friend of mine, who drew me so I can sleep peacefully. Every element of his design was thought of to generate a good night's sleep."

What's your home's dirty secret? "My closet wardrobe is absolute chaos."

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: Carrer Mallorca, Barcelona, Spain

STYLE: Eclectic

BEDROOMS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 841

Sol Pardo has rented this 840-square-foot Barcelona apartment for three years, and in that time she’s filled it with quite the array of quirky furniture and objects. The robust and varied collection perhaps reflects the interesting life — and careers — she’s had.

“I was born in Buenos Aires in 1989,” she begins. “My artistic career is marked by three main pillars: art, design, and crafts. Hence my peculiar development in the world of sombrerería, creating ‘portable objects on the head.'”

Sol is currently the founder of the brand PARDOHats, “which was born as an experimental project that later reached the business world, anchored in the value of the rebirth of sombrerería that builds concept, generates identity, and marks distance with the false charm of this instantaneous.”

And when it came to decorating this space, Sol says the biggest challenge was “being able to compensate for the low light input with decorative environments in the house.”

Her solution? “I always look for colorful elements to bring more light and joy.”

