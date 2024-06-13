Make haste for the Bridgerton pet adoption promotion in Orange County

Dearest gentle readers, the Orange County Animal Services is hosting a Bridgerton-themed adoption event starting Thursday.

People can pick their diamond pet of the season at the “Lady Whiskertown” promotion.

It starts the same day as the release of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton’s new episodes.

Adoption fees will be lowered to $10 for the pets to make their debut into society.

Sixty pets are eligible for the discounted rate and are labeled “ready to go home,” which means they have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

The other pets are available for the standard fee.

Dogs are $55 and cats are $40.

Those looking to adopt a loyal companion can visit the shelter’s website for more information through Sunday, June 16.

The animal shelter is reaching a peak inventory, with 367 pets near Mall at Millenia and 277 in foster care.

This is Abel.

This is Acadia.

This is. Charlie Brown.

This is Dodo.

This is Frida.

This is Lucy.

This is Meela.

This is Molokai.

This is Reel.

This is Zara.

