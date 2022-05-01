We found Harry Styles' dining room chairs on Amazon and they're 20% off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

You can bring the timeless and chic look Harry loves to your home with these dining room chairs.

With Harry Styles' new album Harry's House nearing release, fans have been wondering, "What does Harry have in his house?" We've found a dupe on Amazon of his dining room chairs, and you won't believe how similar they are.

The Tomile Solid Wood Wishbone Chair and the Stone & Classic Wishbone Dining Chair are the almost exact look and feel that Harry has in his own home. While both chairs have the same designer look, you don’t need to have a superstar’s wage to take them home.

Bring a dash of personality to your dining room

The Tomile Solid Wood Wishbone Chair

$195.00 at Amazon

The Tomile Solid Wood Wishbone Chair is a mid-century-inspired armrest dining chair that gives a premium on relaxation. It is designed to support the most comfortable sitting position. Made from high-end European beech or American ash wood, it’s both light and durable and can last up to 30 years.

Its Japanese Kraft hand-knitted hemp surface promotes comfort, while its eco-friendly wax oil coating brings out the natural wood color to give you a simple yet artisanal go-to chair.

Relax and level up your dining experience with this masterpiece

Amazon Brand Stone & Classic Wishbone Dining Chair

$180.56 $220.38 at Amazon

Drawing inspiration from mid-century and Scandinavian aesthetics, Amazon’s Stone & Classic Wishbone Dining Chair perfectly merges comfort and functionality. With its solid beech wood frame and woven rattan seat, this chair can flawlessly blend with traditional or modern styles – something that Harry would approve of.

Going home to a wonderful dining experience following a long day’s hustle could be the most enticing part of one’s daily life – celebrity or not. But it wouldn’t hurt if you have dining chairs that you can tell your friends, “This is Harry Styles approved." Get yours today.