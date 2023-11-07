Harry Styles Is Coming to a Beauty Counter Near You With Sex-Themed Fragrances

UPDATE: (November 7, 2023): Besties, we have more information on Pleasing's fragrance launch.

We know Harry Styles to be a man of impeccable taste, so the debut of the brand opening the scent category will fall nothing short of amazing. Starting the launch off on the "good foot," Pleasing tapped French perfumer Jérôme Epinette to ideate the scents. Known for his unique and creative approach to fragrance creation, Epinette stands as an industry titan. His skill and artistry have given birth to many perfumes that have gained cult status among scent enthusiasts and experts alike.

One of Epinette's most popular creations is none other than Byredo's "Gypsy Water," a fragrance that beautifully encapsulates his talent for crafting scents that bend the masculine and feminine lines.

The three inaugural scents, "Closeness," "Rivulets," and "Bright, Hot," are coming in warm and sultry, formulated with much character. For those who tuned in to the previous announcement, the launch was pushed back and will now be dropping on November 16.

Head over to Pleasing's website to get your cal's ready.

Original: (September 18, 2023): Harry Styles shook celebrity-beauty-founder tables when he boldly debuted his gender-bending brand, Pleasing, in 2021. Since then, Pleasing has captivated fans with its cult-loved lineup, offering a wide range of products such as captivating nail polish shades, skincare essentials, indulgent body care products and limited-edition makeup collections. And now, building upon its success in these niche categories, Pleasing is set to make an even more exciting move by venturing into the world of fragrances.

Last month, the brand softly announced its plans to drop "sex-themed" fragrances that smelled like "skin-on-skin." The three upcoming Pleasing scents are: "Closeness, "Rivulets," and "Bright Hot," made in partnership with fragrance maker Robertet.

The scents will launch in October and will be up for grabs via Pleasing's website in October, with later plans to bring the fragrances to IRL retail.