Harley group chooses Owensboro as challenge ride destination

The Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) chapter #5230, a St. Louis-area based Harley-Davidson-affiliated organization, will be in Owensboro Saturday for its yearly challenge ride events.

The group, based out of Kirkwood, Missouri, will see nearly 60 registrants starting at the QuikTrip gas station in Eureka around 8:30 a.m. before taking a number of backroads and scenic paths spanning a total of 338 miles to the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.

The chapter expects to roll into the downtown area between 7-7:30 p.m., according to Craig Mathis, road captain and the ride chair for this specific trip.

Mathis said the trek will serve as the chapter’s “Iron Butt” — the group’s third of four challenge rides of the year — and decided on Owensboro as its destination due to his familiarity with the area.

“I have relatives that live in Bremen and we went to Owensboro one night (during Friday After 5),” he said. “I enjoyed (that) and I thought it would be a good place for 60 motorcycles to go to.”

According to Harley-Davidson’s website, there are more than 1,400 official H.O.G. chapters throughout the world, each being sponsored by an authorized Harley-Davidson dealership. The Kirkwood chapter, sponsored by local shop Doc’s Harley-Davidson, has been in existence since 1986.

The chapters bring people together that share a passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles and riding, while also offering opportunities such as meeting new friends and supporting charitable causes.

“I go around to businesses with our letter and ask them to give us gift cards for different things (such) as raffles,” said JoAnn Fanning, Mathis’ girlfriend and the chapter’s merchandiser who also is in charge of fundraising. “We do those at the meetings and then all that money goes into the pot for the Christmas activities that we do for the local kids (in need).”

Fanning and Mathis said other efforts from the group include helping block the streets for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, supporting the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and putting wreaths on the graves of veterans throughout the St. Louis area on Veterans Day among charitable matters.

According to Fanning and Mathis, H.O.G. #5230 is the fourth most-active chapter in the United States with about 400 members that comprise of lawyers, EMTs, retired police officers, union workers and business owners.

“Our chapter rode 1,300,000 miles last year,” Mathis said.

Additionally, the organization has its own subchapter, Ladies of Harley (L.O.H), which looks to support women motorcycle enthusiasts, according to Harley-Davidson’s website.

Fanning said the group will be taking back roads and will cross over four rivers throughout its ride to Owensboro.

The chapter is expected to arrive downtown just in time for the third annual Downtown Summer Jam, which will feature musical acts The ‘77 Experience and Southern Sirens. The group will then stay overnight at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront before embarking on the trip back home that Sunday.

“We’re very much looking forward to it,” Fanning said.

The chapter’s arrival will follow the beginning of the 2024 Hemmings Motor News Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally that will bring 120 of the “world’s finest antique automobiles” to town for the $160,000 event, according to the event’s website.

The race, which will begin on Veterans Boulevard, will see the first car depart Owensboro at 10:30 a.m. and will span over nine days and 2,300 miles, making its way through 19 cities in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts before concluding in downtown Gardiner, Maine, on June 30.

Mathis finds it fitting that the chapter’s challenge ride coincides with The Great Race.

“We like motorcycles, we like cars, we like anything on wheels,” Mathis said with a laugh. “Anything that rolls, we’re into it.”