Here’s How Hard You Have to Go to Win Leadville

Leadville 100 MTB is one of those bucket list races that mountain bikers dream (or have nightmares) about. With over 11,000 feet of climbing on a course that starts at 10,500 feet above sea level, it's not a race for the faint of heart. And now, thanks to power meters, heart rate monitors, and apps like Strava, we can see exactly what it takes to excel at this race.

Here, we’re digging into the metrics of some of the top men and women who raced this year.

Keegan Swenson, First Place: Leadville Course Record 😈✔️

Swenson’s Leadville Strava Data

Swenson didn’t just win the race, he beat the former course record by over 15 minutes, hence his smirky devil emoji. He earned it. So, how do you do that? For one thing, you KOM pretty much... everything. His weighted average power was a whopping 300 watts, and he topped out at a blistering 843 watts as his highest power during the 105 mile effort. He burned an estimated 6,000 calories over the course of the 5:43:36 effort—it's numbers like this that help us to understand why more cyclists are starting to consume upwards of 120 grams of carbohydrates (480 calories) per hour in races to stay on top of their caloric needs.



Sofia Gómez-Villafañe, First Place: Leadville 100 🥇

Gómez-Villafañe’s Leadville Strava Data

Gómez Villafañe took the women’s win at Leadville, finishing in 7:09:48. Like Swenson, she also captured plenty of the big QOMs on course. Her max power hit 600 watts, and her power averaged 172 watts. Her relative intensity for the ride was almost identical to Swenson’s: Hers was ranked at 78 percent, his was 79 percent. Also noteworthy: she didn’t immediately turn off her computer at the finish line as many racers obsessively do—her elapsed time was over 8 hours. (There’s no data to be gleaned from this, it’s just an interesting note compared to many riders who are pressing ‘stop’ as they cross the line!)

Alexey Vermeulen, Second Place: Leadville 100: we are all riding around Keegan’s world

Vermeulen’s Leadville Strava Data

Look, Swenson’s ride was out of this world—hence Vermeulen’s ride title. So, what’s the more reasonable (still wicked fast) second place set of metrics look like? Vermeulen actually doesn’t have his power uploaded, but he does have heart rate, unlike Swenson. From that, we see that he averaged 159 BPM and maxed out at 183 BPM, likely in his sprint to the finish. 159 BPM would likely indicate he was riding in the tempo range for most of the race, though with the ups and downs of Leadville, it’s likely he was often below that in endurance pace or below on descents, then bouncing back up into threshold on some of the gnarly climbs on course, or when covering moves in the group. Despite racing to second at BWR in California earlier this season and having a solid ride at Unbound, this ride catapulted Vermeulen to a new level of effort: Strava noted this was a red-zone 537 “historic relative effort” ride.

Ruth Winder, Second Place: Morning Ride

Winder’s Leadville Strava Data

Winder gets points for the biggest flex: Leaving Leadville titled simply “Morning Ride.” She was only 90 seconds behind Gómez Villafañe at the finish, so their stats are similar. She also scooped up plenty of QOMs on course, and their average speed was almost identical. Unlike the other riders, she didn’t upload heart rate or power data, so the only intel we can glean is an estimate of her caloric output—4,463 calories (or 45 gels!)—over the course of the day.

