Happy National Selfie Day! Capture the moment at new selfie stations at scenic Ohio parks
Today, June 21, is National Selfie Day. And if you're looking for a scenic spot to mark the occasion, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has a few suggestions.
Today, ODNR is unveiling selfie stations at 15 state parks and three nature preserves.
Ohio's state parks offer a range of landscapes -- from rolling hills and dense forests to tranquil lakes and cascading waterfalls -- for an abundance of picturesque settings, according to an ODNR statement.
Selfie stations can be found at Ash Cave at Hocking Hills State Park and the swinging bridge at Caesar Creek State Park, as well as overlooking the Goodyear Blimp hanger at Wingfoot Lake State Park, among other places.
Selfie stations at Ohio State Parks and Nature Preserves
Selfie stations at Ohio parks and preserves are located at:
Blackhand Gorge State Nature Preserve (Blackhand sandstone feature)
Caesar Creek State Park (Swinging bridge)
Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve (Amphitheater Falls)
Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve (The Grotto)
Deer Creek State Park (installed it in one of the islands in front of the Deer Creek State Park Lodge)
Headlands Beach State Park (On beach)
Hocking Hills State Park (Ash Cave, Upper Falls, Cedar Falls)
Hueston Woods State Park (Covered bridge)
Kelleys Island State Park (Glacial grooves)
Marblehead Lighthouse State Park (By Lighthouse)
Maumee Bay Island State Park (Lake walking path behind lodge)
Middle Bass Island State Park (Lonz tower in the background)
Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park (Red Trail)
Salt Fork State Park (Kennedy Stonehouse)
South Bass Island State Park (By PIB sign)
Wingfoot State Park (Blimp hangar in background)
Ohio Department of Natural Resources issues selfie challenge
As part of the selfie station unveiling, ODNR is issuing a challenge to Ohio park visitors:
Snap a selfie at 10 different Ohio State Parks or State Nature Preserves selfie stations and email the photos to Will Armbruster at william.armbruster@dnr.ohio.gov. The first 50 people to complete this challenge will have the chance to win a 75th anniversary Ohio State Parks passport and could be featured on ODNR social media platforms.
The challenge will run through fall 2024, or until the 50-person limit is reached.
National Selfie Day ideas
Looking to do something new or different to shake up your selfie game this National Selfie Day? Sites like Facetune and FixThePhoto have suggestions. Here are just a few:
Try new scenery
Experiment with props
Change up the angle
Don't overdo the editing
Be casual
Focus on the eyes
