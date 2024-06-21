Happy National Selfie Day! Capture the moment at new selfie stations at scenic Ohio parks

Today, June 21, is National Selfie Day. And if you're looking for a scenic spot to mark the occasion, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has a few suggestions.

Today, ODNR is unveiling selfie stations at 15 state parks and three nature preserves.

Ohio's state parks offer a range of landscapes -- from rolling hills and dense forests to tranquil lakes and cascading waterfalls -- for an abundance of picturesque settings, according to an ODNR statement.

Selfie stations can be found at Ash Cave at Hocking Hills State Park and the swinging bridge at Caesar Creek State Park, as well as overlooking the Goodyear Blimp hanger at Wingfoot Lake State Park, among other places.

A picture taken at the Old Man's Cave selfie station at Hocking Hills State Park.

Selfie stations at Ohio State Parks and Nature Preserves

Selfie stations at Ohio parks and preserves are located at:

Visitors check out the selfie station located at Old Man's Cave at Hocking Hills State Park.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources issues selfie challenge

As part of the selfie station unveiling, ODNR is issuing a challenge to Ohio park visitors:

Snap a selfie at 10 different Ohio State Parks or State Nature Preserves selfie stations and email the photos to Will Armbruster at william.armbruster@dnr.ohio.gov. The first 50 people to complete this challenge will have the chance to win a 75th anniversary Ohio State Parks passport and could be featured on ODNR social media platforms.

The challenge will run through fall 2024, or until the 50-person limit is reached.

National Selfie Day ideas

Looking to do something new or different to shake up your selfie game this National Selfie Day? Sites like Facetune and FixThePhoto have suggestions. Here are just a few:

Try new scenery

Experiment with props

Change up the angle

Don't overdo the editing

Be casual

Focus on the eyes

