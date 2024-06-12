Happy Father's Day! 10 Louisville and Kentucky-themed gift, outing ideas for 2024
Father's Day is just around the corner. Do you have your Sunday all planned out?
If you do not have something figured out just yet, take a look at the ideas below. Adding a Kentucky-themed twist to your gift idea or afternoon outing might entertain your dad this year.
Check out these 10 suggestions that will connect you and your father to the culture of both Louisville and Kentucky.
Kentucky themed gifts for Father's Day weekend
If your dad likes to sip bourbon after dinner, or if he listens to bluegrass in his spare time, then give him a piece of Kentucky's culture. Here are a few options:
Take him to the new Jimmy Russell Wild Turkey Experience at the Wild Turkey Distilling Company campus in Lawrenceburg.
Buy tickets to Bourbon & Beyond or Louder Than Life, the music festivals that come to the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville during the last two weekends in September.
Buy a bourbon ball flight from A Taste of Kentucky (includes bourbon balls from Maker's Mark, Woodford Reserve and Evan Williams.)
Reserve a Father's Day breakfast on the My Old Kentucky Home Dinner Train in Bardstown, scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $108 for guests 13 years and older, $71 for children 5-12 and a private table for two costs $216 per person.
Nominate him as a Kentucky Colonel (Application)
Places to take Dad in the Louisville area
Warm weather is expected to arrive in Louisville this Father's Day weekend, so plan accordingly. The high temperature for Sunday is 95 degrees, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service in Louisville. Here are some indoor and outdoor activities to consider this year:
Horse racing at Churchill Downs.
A Louisville Bats game. (First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday, but if you think the weather will bother your group, reserve a factory tour at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory as an alternative.)
The Louisville Zoo, (open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Father's Day)
The Belle of Louisville. You can reserve tickets to ride the classic steamboat from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
Puttshack at Oxmoor Center.
