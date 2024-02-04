'Happiness in a sweater': Grab this cozy, oversize layer for just $24

Sweater season is definitely still here, and if you're getting tired of the same-ol' sweaters you've been wearing all winter, it's time to make room in your closet for a new cozy number. Among our favorites: the Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater. You can snap up this versatile little number on sale starting at an unbelievably low $24 in certain colors at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

At $24 is a great price for a comfy, versatile piece you'll likely be living in until spring. It'll pair perfectly with leggings, your favorite jeans or even a pair of tights and some killer boots. A timeless style, it'll look chic years down the road, too.

Why do I need this?

This turtleneck pairs perfectly with a mug of hot apple cider and a good book, but it'll also work if you want to wear it to your next party or a night on the town. Perhaps that's why over 14,000 five-star fans love it. Despite its name, the Pink Queen comes in dozens of colors, and the 100% acrylic material feels soft against the skin.

Shell out for one — or two, or three — of these turtlenecks, and you'll be patting yourself on the back for the rest of the season. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Oversized for style and comfort, this sweater is big enough to have pockets and it's the length that people rave about. It hits about mid-thigh, making it great for wearing with leggings. So far, more than 14,000 five-star fans can't stop gushing about it.

"This was like wearing a big blanket!" shared this cool customer. "I was so comfortable. It's not too heavy, so I didn't get overheated."

"Happiness in a sweater," another elated shopper wrote. "This sweater is big and chunky. It’s my favorite thing in my closet besides my jogging pants. I have to talk myself out of wearing it every week."

"Want to look like you put effort into your style, but it took you five minutes?" asked a five-star fan. "This sweater is amazing — pair it with some leggings, a messy bun and it makes it look like you really have it all together, even though you just rolled out of bed 10 minutes before. It has pockets for when you don't know what to do with your hands, and it has enough baggy-ness to hide even the biggest lunch stomach or monthly bloat."

"I love adding leggings under it," shared another savvy shopper for whom it's a perfect one-and-done piece. "This is such an easy outfit for the winter, and so warm and cozy."

"They are comfortable, flattering and I can wear them with leggings and look very put together," reported this three-peat buyer. "I add a belt or dress them up with a headband and some jewelry ... Or I don't! And I still look cute. Everyone at work really thinks I'm spending a ton of money on designer items, but honestly, I'm just smart shopping."

There is one downside, admits a five-star fan: "The pockets can make the wearer look slightly bigger ‘round the hip, but if you just go up a size or two, it’s not really bad at all. And it’s a super cute dress!! Plus it’s soft and I love the pockets."

While you're looking to give your winter wardrobe a refresh, try this striking striped sweater — now over 50% off.

“My daughter stole it!” joked a shopper who had to struggle to get it back. “Yesterday, my daughter (16) had an interview and decided that this sweater was going to be part of her interview ensemble. ... It looked wonderful on her. ... After the interview (she got the job), her friend came over and told her she looked super-cute. She then left to sleep at her friend's house and didn't leave me MY sweater.”

