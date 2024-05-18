What happens to your pet after you die? Take these steps to protect them

CLEVELAND (WJW) – While most people make a will that directs what should happened with their car, television and home, many forget to make arrangements for their beloved pets.

Amy Casenhiser of Stark County is now fostering Charlotte, a 6-year-old dog that was found inside a home after the owner died.

“There was no will or trust set up so Charlotte had nowhere to go,” Casenhiser told the FOX 8 I-Team.

The dog was taken to the shelter and placed in foster homes.

“I am her third foster home,” Casenhiser said, noting the dog has had trouble adjusting. “It’s stressful for a dog. She was taken out of her home.”

Animal activists tell us that what happened to Charlotte happens to many pets.

“Certainly if it is not stipulated ahead of time, that does leave where that pet is going to go in limbo,” said Sharon Harvey, president and CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League. She tells us her agency receives dozens of pets a year that were abandoned after their owner died.

Harvey says it’s common for owners, who love and care for their pets, to forget to include their pets when they create end-of-life plans.

“Because pets are property in Ohio, they are disposed of as property once a person passes away,” said Atty. DanaMarie Pannella. “Which means pets are not treated like the living creatures they are or the way we treat family members.”

She said without including the pet in a will or establishing a pet trust, there is no guarantee where your pet will end up.

“Those pets that are left behind are absolutely subject to being euthanized,” Pannella said. “Many shelters are full right now and if pets are not provided for, unfortunate decisions have to be made.”

It is important to either have your wishes spelled out in your will or make a trust for your pet where money is put in an account to cover their care.

Also, be sure to have discussions with whoever you want to take care of your pet. Make sure they are willing and able to care for your pet.

“The minute you get a pet, start thinking who you might be able to leave the care of your pet to,” Harvey said.

