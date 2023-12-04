What Happens During a Nosebleed?

Medically Known as Epistaxis

Medically reviewed by Josephine Hessert, DO

A nosebleed, medically known as epistaxis, is a common problem that happens to most people at some point in their life. Experiencing a bloody nose can be inconvenient but is usually not something to worry about.

Nosebleeds can occur from injury, dry air, irritants, or other conditions. Treatment is often done at home. Remedies include applying ice or pressure to the area.

Some people may experience recurrent nosebleeds or bleeding from their nostrils that need more intense care. Although most nosebleeds do not require medical attention, 6% of people with a bloody nose need to see a healthcare provider for treatment.

In this article, you will learn more about the types of nosebleeds, who is most likely to get them, how to treat nosebleeds, when to visit a healthcare provider, and specific questions to ask your provider when seeking advice or treatment.

Defining Nosebleed, or Burst Nose Blood Vessels

A nosebleed occurs when blood is lost from the tissue inside the nose. The nose has many small blood vessels that easily get irritated and burst, making nosebleeds common.

Most nosebleeds affect one nostril only. Bleeding typically comes from the front of the septum, the piece of tissue that divides the nostrils. These nosebleeds can usually be controlled at home by applying pressure to the area.

In some cases, bleeding comes from deeper inside the nostril—in the sinuses or at the base of the skull. This bleeding can be more difficult to control or stop and may require medical attention. Though seeking a healthcare provider may be necessary, nosebleeds are rarely life-threatening.

Nosebleed Types

The two types of nosebleeds are:

Anterior, meaning they come from the front area of the nose

Posterior, meaning they occur in the back area of the nose, closer to the sinuses.

Anterior Nosebleeds

Just inside the opening of the nose is a group of blood vessels that are easily irritated. When these vessels become irritated, they can bleed.

Common causes of anterior nosebleeds are:

Picking the nose or blowing the nose hard

Cold or dry air

Allergies or colds

Sneezing or sinus issues

Overuse of decongestant nasal sprays

Oxygen treatment with nasal cannulas

Posterior Nosebleeds

These nosebleeds occur when blood vessels deeper within the nose are affected.

The most common causes of posterior nosebleeds are:

High blood pressure

Anticoagulant medications

Blood vessel abnormalities

Blood disorders, such as von Willebrand disease







Bleeding in One Nostril

Most nosebleeds occur in one nostril, though bleeding can come from both nostrils. The most common cause of a nosebleed, especially in children, is from fingers picking or scratching the nose. Often, one side is more irritated than the other, hence bleeding in only one nostril. Other common causes, such as dry, cold air or irritants, typically affect only one side of the nose.







People More Likely to Get Nosebleeds

While anyone can experience a nosebleed, people under age 10 and over age 70 are more likely to experience them.

Other risk factors that contribute to the likelihood of experiencing a nosebleed include but aren't limited to:

History of nasal surgery

Diabetes

Congestive heart failure

Use of blood-thinning medications

A history of nosebleeds

Alcohol abuse

Playing contact sports

Self-Treating Nosebleeds

Most nosebleeds can be treated at home without medical assistance.

Applying pressure to the area can help stop bleeding. This can be done by holding a tissue or gauze and squeezing the nostrils together just below the bridge while breathing through the mouth.

Lean forward and tilt your head down so that the blood does not run into your throat. Continue pressure on the area for 15 to 20 minutes or until the bleeding stops or lessens.

After the bleeding stops, try to avoid rubbing or blowing your nose to avoid reinjuring the area and allow it to heal.

In the case of a nosebleed from trauma, such as taking a soccer ball to the face, ice may also be added to slow bleeding and help ease the pain and swelling from the injury.

When Do Nosebleeds Warrant a Provider Visit?

Though most nosebleeds can be treated at home, it is best to seek medical attention in some instances, such as:

If you sustain a head injury (not just one to the actual nose), and your nose starts bleeding, seek emergency medical help.

A healthcare provider should evaluate nosebleeds that continue bleeding heavily after 15 to 20 minutes of at-home care.

Seek emergency help if you feel dizzy, become light-headed, or experience shortness of breath during a nosebleed.

Discussing Nosebleed Treatment Options With a Provider

When you see a healthcare provider for a nosebleed, the treatment options vary depending on the nosebleed's severity, type, and cause, as follows:

Nasal packing : Nasal packing involves specialized gauze or catheters placed inside the nasal cavity to apply pressure to the blood vessels to stop the bleeding. Although this is a common practice, many providers are moving away from this treatment because studies have begun to show that it is less effective than once believed.

Medicated creams : Medicated creams that can slow bleeding can be applied to the area of bleeding inside the nostril.

Cauterization : The two types of cauterization are electric and chemical. These methods both work by burning the ends of the blood vessels to seal them and stop the bleeding.

Surgery: When the bleeding stems from areas deeper inside the nose, surgery may be necessary to treat the bleeding vessels, such as the sphenopalatine artery, and stop the bleeding.







Questions to Ask Your Provider

When discussing treatment options, here are some questions to ask your provider:

Which treatment is right for me?

What side effects can I expect?

How effective is the treatment?

Will I need further treatment?

How quickly does the treatment work?







Summary

Epistaxis (nosebleed) is a common condition in which the blood vessels in the nose burst. While seeing blood coming from your nose can be alarming, there is often nothing to worry about. Bleeding can typically be managed at home. Most people can stop the bleeding within 20 minutes.

Common causes of nosebleeds include dry air, trauma, such as in sports or from picking the nose, and irritants like allergens. Children and people over 70 tend to experience nosebleeds more frequently.

People with high blood pressure or diabetes and those on anticoagulant medications are also at higher risk of experiencing a nosebleed.

Most nosebleeds can be treated at home with first aid measures, but some may require further treatment. Further treatment options include cauterization, medicated creams, and surgery. If you need further treatment, talk to your provider about your options to understand the risks and benefits before proceeding.

