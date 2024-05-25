What happens if my dog eats a cicada? Check out these tips for pet owners

A Periodical Cicada rests on a tree in this file photo.

That rhythmic summertime buzz is back: the cicadas have returned. For the first time in 221 years, more than 1 million cicadas are simultaneously emerging throughout the country. In a rare emergence, two broods of periodical cicadas are coming up to the surface this year.

Brood XIX appears every 13 years and Brood XIII emerges every 17 years. The two broods haven't emerged at the same time since 1803 and won't again until 2245. Besides protecting yourself, pet parents should also safeguard their furry friends from cicada-geddon.

Here are a few tips and FAQs from Camp Bow Wow's animal health and behavioral expert on how to keep your dog safe during cicada season.

How long will cicadas last in Missouri?

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, cicadas generally start emerging in May and remain above ground through most of June. The massive number of cicadas is more than birds and other cicada predators can eat, which allows them to survive and produce another generation.

What if my dog eats a cicada?

According to Camp Bow Wow, cicadas themselves are not typically harmful to pets. However, consuming large quantities of cicadas could lead to gastrointestinal upset. If your pet does eat a cicada, monitor them closely for signs of illness or discomfort. If you notice any symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, or loss of appetite, contact your veterinarian for guidance.

Supervise your dog's outdoor activities during cicada season

Keep your pets leashed during cicada season to prevent them from wandering off and encountering cicadas. You should also limit outdoor time with your pets, especially during times when cicadas are especially active: from dawn until dusk. Do not give free, unsupervised rein of the outdoors during this time.

Provide indoor, cicada-free entertainment for your pet

If your dog can't handle the cicadas, consider moving the party into the house. Keep your pet entertained with indoor toys and games to minimize their desire to go outside and explore the cicadas. You could also try out a local boarding or day care facility where dogs can play in a safe and monitored environment.

Be aware of other animals that prey on cicadas

Be aware of the potential dangers of other animals that prey on cicadas. These animals may be more prevalent when there is an abundance of cicadas available. This may include small mammals, snakes, birds, spiders, bats and other insects.

