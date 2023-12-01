Uncover the health-promoting benefits of this popular citrus fruit.

Zesty, flavorful, and refreshing, lemons are a beloved kitchen staple. But have you ever wondered about the nutritional value they bring to the table? In this article, we’ll dive into the health benefits of lemons and their potential drawbacks and share expert tips for incorporating them into your diet. Read on to learn more.



Lemon Nutrition

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one whole lemon (65 grams) contains:

Calories : 19

Carbohydrates : 6g

Dietary fiber : 2g

Total sugar : 2.5g

Added sugar : 0g

Protein : 1g

Total fat : 0g

Saturated fat : 0g

Cholesterol : 0mg

Sodium : 2mg

Vitamin C : 34mg (52% DV)

Calcium : 17mg (2% DV)

Potassium : 90mg (3% DV)

Magnesium: 5mg (2% DV)

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Lemons Regularly

You may have better skin health.

Bursting with vitamin C, lemons help promote collagen synthesis that’s important for supple, glowing skin. Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDCES, registered dietitian and author of 2-Day Diabetes Diet, tells EatingWell, “Lemons are an excellent source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage. Vitamin C also helps your body make collagen for your skin, helps your body absorb iron and supports your immune system.”

You may reduce your risk of kidney stones.

Research shows that drinking lemon juice concentrate diluted in water daily may increase levels of urine citrate, a salt in citric acid that binds to calcium and may help hinder kidney stone formation. “The citric acid in lemons decreases your risk of kidney stones by diluting urine and increasing its citrate content,” states Palinski-Wade.

You might absorb iron more efficiently.

Lemons are loaded with vitamin C, which studies show can significantly enhance iron absorption, particularly non-heme iron which comes from plant-based sources. Iron is essential for energy production and proper growth and development.

“Lemons contain vitamin C and citric acid, which help you absorb non-heme iron from plants,” Palinski-Wade explains. “This may prevent anemia, a lower-than-average number of red blood cells, often due to iron deficiency.”

You may consume more antioxidants.

Lemons are abundant in flavonoids, which may give lemons natural antioxidant properties that can bolster your immune system and overall health, according to a 2021 study published in Frontiers in Nutrition. “Lemons are a rich source of flavonoids, which are antioxidants that help remove free radicals that can damage cells from the body,” says Palinski-Wade.

Potential Risks of Eating Lemons

Like most other foods, it’s critical to consume lemons in moderation. According to a 2018 study published in The Pan African Medical Journal, lemons' high citric acid content may erode tooth enamel and lead to poor dental health over time if regularly consumed in excess.

“Lemons are highly acidic, which can wear away the enamel of your teeth,” cautions Palinski-Wade. “Additionally, in individuals suffering from acid reflux, eating too many lemons can cause heartburn, especially when eaten on an empty stomach. If you’re allergic to grass pollen or citrus fruits like oranges or limes, you may also be allergic to lemons. Also, citrus fruits and juices can irritate and worsen mouth sores.”

Tips for Adding Lemons to a Healthy Eating Pattern

According to Palinski-Wade, here are some tips for incorporating more lemons into a healthy eating pattern.

Add lemon juice to water: “Drinking lemon water can help you stay hydrated and provide a boost of vitamin C,” says Palinski-Wade. “Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of water and drink it first thing in the morning or throughout the day.” Stay hydrated with our Lemon, Cucumber & Mint Infused Water.





Use lemon zest to add flavor: “Lemon zest is a great way to add flavor to baked goods, sauces, and marinades. Use a zester or grater to remove the outer layer of the lemon peel and add it to your favorite recipes,” recommends Palinski-Wade. Try our delicious Lemon Brownies or Lemon-Cranberry Muffins for a zesty and delightful flavor and health boost.





Add lemon juice to tea: Palinski-Wade says, “Adding lemon juice to tea can provide a boost of vitamin C and add flavor without adding sugar.” Give our Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea a try to add more lemon to your diet while supporting your gut health.





Squirt fresh lemon juice onto your favorite dishes: “Fresh lemon juice adds flavor to a variety of foods from fish and chicken dishes to vegetable sides,” Palinski-Wade explains. “Just squeeze lemon juice over the prepared dish and enjoy.” For inspiration, check out these bright and delicious 20 Easy & Savory Lemon Recipes for Dinner.





Refrigerate your lemons: Extend the freshness of lemons by storing them in a sealed plastic bag in the refrigerator, and store cut lemons in a sealed container cut side down. This helps prevent them from drying out and preserves their juiciness for a longer period.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is it safe to eat lemons every day?

Consuming lemons daily is safe for most people and can offer health benefits. Lemons are a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants, supporting immune function and overall health. However, enjoy lemons in moderation to prevent potential dental issues due to their acidic nature.

2. Is lemon good for high blood pressure?

According to a 2023 study in Nutrients, lemons may help reduce high blood pressure. They contain potassium, which helps balance sodium levels, and the flavonoids in lemons may contribute to cardiovascular health. Including lemons in a heart-healthy diet may be a positive choice for those with high blood pressure.

3. Is too much lemon juice bad for your kidneys?

Excessive lemon juice intake may pose a risk for kidney stones due to its citric acid content. However, lemon juice is generally safe in moderation and can have a mild diuretic effect that can actually help improve kidney function. If you’re concerned about your kidney health, speak with a healthcare professional.

Bottom Line

Lemons are a nutritional powerhouse that deserves a place in any healthy eating pattern. They’re a rich source of vitamin C, fiber, antioxidants and essential minerals like potassium, calcium and magnesium. Enjoying lemons in moderation may even help improve your skin health, lower your risk of kidney stones, enhance iron absorption, bolster your immune system and reduce blood pressure. However, research shows excessive lemon intake can damage tooth enamel due to its high citric acid content. Consume lemons in moderation to reap the flavor and nutrition benefits.

